Transcript for Bloomberg qualifies for his 1st Democratic debate

Happy Tuesday, y'all. Mike Bloomberg continues to rise in the polls and he's qualified for tomorrow night's debate in Las Vegas after the DNC dropped their requirement of meeting donor threshold. So is he now going to be the biggest target on the stage? I mean, you know, everybody's poop is coming out now. I don't know. Think about it. People of a certain age, I mean, we had a whole show called "Mad men" that dealt with the stupid stuff, particularly and, you know, not only, but particularly that white guys of a certain age believed. So it's not a surprise to me -- They still do. Well, yeah. It mean, it seems like, you know, can you throw a stone anywhere and find somebody who hasn't stepped in it? I mean, look. It's just -- I think you can throw a stone and find someone with less oppo because he's been in public office so long. He's going to finally have to man up and be on the debate stage and I want to see how he performs against the other candidates and he's been getting by on just doing ads, releasing statements and doing rallies which is, like, you know, I think it's a cheap way to run for president because he's opted out of the primaries, however you feel about the process. I think the idea that Mike Bloomberg is just going to sail into this and land really easily, and he's going to be the nominee -- Who said this? I think he and his supporters, and his supporters in the media are acting like he's being anointed and he's a billionaire and he's walking in, and I saw stuff over the weekend, and some of the comments he has made. I don't want to get in your way, sunny, but I believe you have a clip that I was shown that is particularly at least problematic for most Americans. Mm-hmm. I think this is going to be a lot harder than he thinks it is. I do. I saw the same thing. I don't want the -- I know it's your clip. We didn't get a chance to talk about it this morning, but I was sent that clip, and it was in 2011, and joy and I have been talking about Bloomberg a lot because I know you believe he's one of the people that can beat trump. If we keep taking the Democrats down, trump is going to win. I say be careful about that because what you have got, the Democrat is standing between trump and fascism. But if Democrats don't take him out, Republicans will. Have no doubt, you can't stop oppo from coming out. I think every single candidate -- yeah. I think every single candidate should be vetted whether or not you're a Republican or a Democrat. Mm-hmm. I think it took too long for the grab them by the you know what video to come out. I to think everyone should be vetted, but this weekend someone

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.