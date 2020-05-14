Transcript for Breonna Taylor's mother Tamika Palmer and attorney Ben Crump speak out

26-year-old breonna Taylor said she loved helping others as an emt on the front lines in Louisville, Kentucky. But no one could save her after police stormed into her home in the middle of the night, shot her eight times, and killed her in a botched raid. Now her mom Tamika palmer is suing three police officers and demanding answers, and she joins us now with civil rights attorney Ben crump. Ms. Palmer, we're going to get to the gist of this story first with your attorney and then we'll talk to you. So go ahead, joy. Oh, okay. Attorney crump, breonna and her boyfriend Kenny were at home asleep when the police entered the home. They thought it was an intruder and actually called 911. Tell us about what happened next. Sure, joy. It's unbelievable that they claim at first they announced themselves. And they didn't announce themselves. So breonna and Kenny are sleeping in their bed at around 1:00 in the morning on a Thursday night and they hear something. They call 911. That tells you their mentality. They believed they're about to be the subject of a home invasion, and so Kenny who is a registered gun owner gets his gun and they go towards the living room area. When they breached the door with a battering ram and bust it open, Kenny shoots at the door. And then the police just open up 25, 30 rounds from the front door, from the window, from outside the back patio door. They're shooting blindly. In fact, the bullet goes in the neighbor's apartment, 5-year-old daughter's room. They're shooting so recklessly and breonna who is barely dressed in her underwear, her body is riddled with bullets, at least eight bullets, and Kenny and her never know that this is the police because they don't identify themselves and they're plain clothes, and now they have arrested Kenny parker for attempted murder and it begs the question, do African-Americans have a right to the second amendment to defend our women, to defend our people. Let me just ask you this though, because you say that this was a narcotics investigation that went wrong and that the person they were actually looking for was already in police custody. So how can you explain -- can you please explain what happened there? And that's where breonna's mother, Tamika palmer, and her little sister jania, they have been every day for two months now, joy, trying to get answers from the Louisville metropolitan police department. As my co-counsel, Anita baker and I discovered, they have the primary suspect of this search warrant in their custody. If they just would have checked, they would have seen they had no need to use a battlering ram and do this dangerous knock search warrant. As sunny can tell you, it's one of the most dangerous, intrusive manners that you can violate a citizen's fourth amendment rights because they don't know who you are. You coming in with guns, you move a certain way, especially if you're an African-American, it's shoot first, ask questions later. Now, Ms. Palmer, we are more than sorry for the loss of your daughter, especially after all this. It's been two months since breonna was killed, and you say no one from the police department has reached out to you or anyone else in the family? What did they tell you happened? They didn't give me any answers. When I first got there, the street was covered -- there was an officer there who told me that -- I told her I needed to get through there, that something is going on at my daughter's home. She told me that I needed to get to the hospital because someone was hurt which was breonna. I immediately get to the hospital and I told them who I'm looking for and the lady told me -- she comes back and says she's not here. I thought maybe they're not here yet, so I waited for two hours. I waited for almost two hours -- They were -- they're giving you the run-around basically? Yes. To me that is unbelievable, and the fact that they still have not reached out. But sunny, you have the next question. Yes. Ben, attorney crump, Kenny was arrested and charged with attempted murder of a police officer, but he was a registered gun owner and used it in what he believed was self-defense. I just think we also need to mention that breonna had no criminal history, no evidence of drugs was found in the home is as a result of the raid and she was an emt and part-time nurse. I think really important to mention that. But Kenny, doesn't he -- doesn't her boyfriend have the right to defend himself in his own home? Because we hear so much about stand your ground and the castle doctrine. Absolutely, sunny. And it's important to note that Kenny parker, her boyfriend, had no criminal history. He worked for the post office. She worked at two hospitals as an emt with plans to become a full-time nurse. So these were two young people who had -- were full of potential, and but for these police officers coming at 1:00 in the morning, breonna would still be here and everybody who has talked about her has said she was just an angel. She always tried to help people. Her family says she was the glue that brought everybody together, and the fact that when black women are killed in these tragedies, we don't often talk about them much like we talk about the young men and the boys. And so, we want you to stand with brie because her life mattered just as much and I'm so thankful that it's finally starting to get attention. Senator kamala Harris has called on the federal government to give a proper investigation, and governor Brashear of Kentucky has said a special prosecutor needs to be appointed because Tamika palmer and her family deserve answers. Not just answers but an apology. How about an apology. Now, the three officers involved have been placed on administrative assignment pending an investigation by the Louisville metro police department. Now, Kentucky governor Andy bra shard says others are calling for the federal review. Is that enough and is it going to be clear that something horrific happened? Are they looking at it this way, that something horrific happened and everyone should be aware that this is not how we treat American citizens, Mr. Crump? Whoopi, they were not looking at it that way, but with the attention, with the outcry now, two months later after everybody has kind of got attention, the covid-19 crisis apparently interrupted, people who would have been protesting unable to protest for breonna Taylor. Really it was getting swept under the rug, but now what we have to demand is this police chief who would have these officers so recklessly shoot into this apartment complex which was predominantly African-American, I mean, you have bullet holes from outside the door, outside the windows showing that they were blindly shooting in. And breonna, I mean, she is in her underwear -- So Ben, we have to go, but believe me, we are going to keep this story in the news, okay? Know that "The view" is going to help that happen.

