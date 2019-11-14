-
Now Playing: Joy Behar makes her famous lasagna
-
Now Playing: 'Ain't Too Proud' star on playing Motown singer
-
Now Playing: 'SSK' at the 2019 CMAs with Garth Brooks and more
-
Now Playing: Did Matthew Hussey make an 'SSK' love connection?
-
Now Playing: Cynthia Bailey and Marlo Hampton spill the tea on NeNe Leakes, Snakegate
-
Now Playing: Bare feet on an airplane seat? No, no, no.
-
Now Playing: How do Michael, Sara & Keke talk about politics during the holidays?
-
Now Playing: Keke's on the Time 100 Next list
-
Now Playing: Broadway’s ‘Ain’t Too Proud’ performs
-
Now Playing: Whoopi Goldberg’s favorite things
-
Now Playing: Women take center stage at the CMA Awards
-
Now Playing: Cynthia Bailey opens up about her daughter’s sexual fluidity
-
Now Playing: Backstage moments you didn’t see at the CMA Awards
-
Now Playing: Colin Kaepernick to hold public workout for teams: NFL
-
Now Playing: ‘Jeopardy’ James going up against librarian who ended winning streak
-
Now Playing: Major upset in college basketball
-
Now Playing: Maddie and Tae announce CMA Award winners
-
Now Playing: CMA Awards preview
-
Now Playing: Taylor Swift plays surprise performance at Nashville’s famed Bluebird Café