Now Playing: Joy Behar makes her famous lasagna

Now Playing: 'Ain't Too Proud' star on playing Motown singer

Now Playing: 'SSK' at the 2019 CMAs with Garth Brooks and more

Now Playing: Did Matthew Hussey make an 'SSK' love connection?

Now Playing: Cynthia Bailey and Marlo Hampton spill the tea on NeNe Leakes, Snakegate

Now Playing: Bare feet on an airplane seat? No, no, no.

Now Playing: How do Michael, Sara & Keke talk about politics during the holidays?

Now Playing: Keke's on the Time 100 Next list

Now Playing: Broadway’s ‘Ain’t Too Proud’ performs

Now Playing: Whoopi Goldberg’s favorite things

Now Playing: Women take center stage at the CMA Awards

Now Playing: Cynthia Bailey opens up about her daughter’s sexual fluidity

Now Playing: Backstage moments you didn’t see at the CMA Awards

Now Playing: Colin Kaepernick to hold public workout for teams: NFL

Now Playing: ‘Jeopardy’ James going up against librarian who ended winning streak

Now Playing: Major upset in college basketball

Now Playing: Maddie and Tae announce CMA Award winners

Now Playing: CMA Awards preview