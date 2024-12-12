Carol Kane talks new movie, ‘Between the Temples’

Kane looks back on last year’s “Taxi” reunion on “The View” and shares how her mom inspired her acting in the new film.

December 12, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live