Transcript for Chasten Buttigieg opens up about self-love and new book

We are back with mayor Pete and joining us is his husband author of the "New York Times" best selling memoire "I've got something to tell you" chasten buttigieg. Hey. Nice to see you. Thanks for coming. Your book has such a powerful message. You tell your story of growing up never knowing anyone gay, in a town that it was never discussed and how badly how you felt with yourself when you came this resonated with me because it was like what my brother went through when he came out in Iowa. How did you get past the shame you were taught and learn not only to love yourself and realize you deserved to be loved? When I came out at 18, I knew for a fact when I ran away from home I would lose everything, that something about me was disgusting to everybody else. This book is going to be great for any queer person, but this book also is is a message for straight people. Straight people saved my life because they made space for me. I had friends who said I see I love you. Nothing about you is wrong. This book really is a message of hope and empathy and inclusion. I know I wouldn't be here had it not been for friends and family members who made space for me. Chasten, you also write about how even after you and Pete were married you were campaigning and living your lives in South Bend and were criticized for not being, quote, gay enough. Why do you think some of those people glossed over the historical importance of what could have been the first gay couple in the white house and could be in the future? Little surprising to me too. I won't lie. You know, especially someone who grew up in a conservative place and was gay enough for shame and bullying. You saw it on the campaign trail, definitely gay enough for right wing media. I am who I am. Maybe some of those insults were related to policy issues that my husband had and I always wish they would separate, you know, the policy debate from my dignity. My dignity is not up for debate. We were definitely gay enough for people who found the courage to open up to their family and we heard those stories every day. We were enough for them and that's what mattered most. We asked my grandson the other day who is 9 years old do you want to marry a man or woman. He said I'll decide later. Great. This is the beauty of what's going on now. Children are so innocent. They don't see any difference anymore like we used to in the bad old days as I call them. Chasten, you're a teacher. Yes. You've been outspoken about the return to school during the pandemic. By the way, my grandson is doing virtual. Now that many kids and teachers are back in class around the country, how are you feeling about it? If you had a child, would you send them to school? I don't know. That would be a really hard conversation for us to have. I never want to pretend I'm the one who has the answers. I've watched our local superintendent have hard zoom conversations with parents and teachers. The thing I wish we had most was leadership. Nobody has the answers. You see no answers coming from Betsy Devos. The administration loves to ask where is Joe Biden. Where is the Betsy Devos? It would be lovely as a teacher to have direction and guidance. This is a hard time for our country and it's made harder by an administration that doesn't care about the teachers. Now they expect teachers to take one for the team. I don't know what we would do as parents because it's different in every school district. I see teachers struggling in South Bend to figure it out. So true. My mom's a teacher. She struggles with this very issue. As a parent I'm struggling with I have an off topic question. After Melania trump decided to renovate the rose garden to pretty mixed reviews you tweeted this -- and to think we could have had gays in there. I loved that tweet. So many people did. As the first husband, I have to ask you would you have done that to the rose garden? Please say no. No. I mean, I wasn't talking specifically about us. Let's just get some gays in there. There's clearly no gay in there. It's terrible. It's awful what they did. I hate it. Looks like a hospital now. Awful. None that we're aware of. I hate it. Sorry. Listen, thanks to both of you. Chasten's book "I have something to tell you" is available now.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.