Transcript for Chris Cuomo clashes with Corey Stewart

maybe he needed more time. Chris Cuomo ended up defending his late father, Mario Cuomo. He was the governor of New York. He died a couple of years ago. So he was defending his dad on CNN when he called out senate candidate Corey Stewart for his political ties to white nationalists. Things got very personal. Watch. Chris, you're trying to deny your past, but it's there like a big ugly shadow. You're trying to change the topic. Always playing the race card. You're always trying to divide. You have a confederate flag taping his endorsement. Your father said anti-semitic things. Oh, please. That's true. My father is dead and buried, and was ten times the man you'll ever be on your best day. You never wanted to condemn the extremism on your own side of the aisle. There is none. I am a journalist. Mario Cuomo was very much lauded by the jewish community. In fact, when he was a kid, he shopped for a synagogue in his neighborhood. So that means when they can't turn the lights off or they have the rituals, they have somebody come in who is not jewish to do the lights and candles and everything else. Also, he established the kosher food advisory council. He was a strong Israel supporter. This guy is way off the mark here. I have to speak for Mario. I know him. It's an outrage this idiot was running for the senate. He won the primary, and it's, like -- Against? Tim kaine. Tim kaine will win. Vote. I know Chris as well, and he is a dear friend of mine, and, you know, I know that he doesn't make things personal, but he is a man who loves his father, loves his family and that was a low blow. I mean, you don't do that. Yep. But that is the level of discourse that we are seeing in this country, and this is a man who by all accounts, has aligned himself with white supremacists. For him to say that Chris was playing the race card, I'm so tired of when you want to talk about race, and you want to talk about someone's views on it, they accuse you of playing the race card. He should be ashamed of himself, and I think the people who voted for him for the primary, I hope they watch that and care about it. He is incapable of being ashamed of himself like a lot of people in this political system. It reminded me of what Jake tapper said at this table. Sometimes people say the media is biased or adding their opinion and tapper said, I am biased against lies or when people are indecent. That's kind of what I think Cuomo was doing. It's a low blow to attack somebody who can't defend themselves any longer. His son was there. When you learn how to debate in politics, at least how I was originally trained, you never bring up family or personal things. You lose an argument when you make it personal. You have a fly in your hair. Sorry. Because he was losing. He immediately lost the argument. You completely negate any issue you're trying to debate. It is worth noting he will 100% lose to Tim kaine. I for one am sick of the radical candidates being put up as a representation of the party in his entirety. He is running and it's fair, but it's exhausting for me to see people with confederate flags behind them.

