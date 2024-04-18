Chris O'Dowd talks comedy series and looks back at 'Bridesmaids'

The actor and comedian shares what fans can look forward to from the second season of “The Big Door Prize” and discusses moving to the U.S. with his two young kids.

April 18, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live