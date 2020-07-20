Transcript for Chris Wallace calls out Trump falsehoods

So Fox News used to be you know whose safe pace, but Chris Wallace made him face a couple of facts this weekend. Take a look. You will accept the election? I have to say. I won't say yes. Biden wants to defund the police. Sir, he does not. Did you read it? It says nothing about defunding the police. Really? It says abolish. Get me the charter, please. When you talk about mortality rates, I think it's the opposite. I think we have one of the lowest mortality rates in the world. That's not true, sir. We'll take a look. We had 900 deaths in a single day. We will take a look. This week -- Ready? Check it out. Will you please get me the mortality rate? Well, forgive me, my mouth hanging open, but sometimes I'm just in complete awe. Sunny, what moments stood out for you? I don't even know where to start. The entire interview stood out to me. The fact that he was really passionate about defending confederate generals and the confederate flag and bigotry in general, that he was sarcastic about the reverend Al Sharpton and saying that maybe his name should be placed on one of the military bases, that he may not accept the results of an election, of the election results in November, that he was very cavalier I think about the deaths of, you know, almost 150,000 Americans due to the coronavirus, that he lied repeatedly about the coronavirus and testing and about our mortality rate here in the U.S., and that he is most importantly enabled by the people that are surrounding him. I remember at one point in the interview, he called over to Kayleigh Mcenany for the mortality rates and also for Biden's defunding of the police in some biden/sanders charter and she was handing him papers, and it was nowhere to be found, and so, you know, the fact that he lies to the American public just bold-faced, and someone like Kayleigh Mcenany enables that, was kind ofnteresting to me. Right. It was like the emperor was wearing no clothes. Joy, what was the most disturbing -- as if I have to ask -- part of the interview for you? Hand me the charters. Where are the charters? He doesn't even know his own information. He can't even back up his own lies, but the worst thing about it, the bold-faceness of it saying that he may not honor the fact that he lost the election. He's already setting us up for some kind of thing they're going to pull on election day that it was a rigged election, you know, that the mail-in ballots were not good, and he's, like, Jennifer holiday in "Dream girls." They're going to have to take him out feet first I think. Is that Jennifer Hudson? That was, like, a moment. Whoopi, we have been saying for maybe three years. Bill Maher has been saying this. He's not going to leave. Everybody is, like, oh, please. He'll leave. He basically said it, I'm not leaving. I may not leave. He's really unbelievable. He said that a long time ago. Bill Maher did. When I come back, I'm going to ask you the same question about you what stood out to you. No problem. We'll be right back.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.