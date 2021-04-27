Christopher Meloni on reprising role of Stabler in ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’

On "The View," the actor discusses how the series' story plays out over a season rather than episodically, how he stays in shape for his action scenes and reacts to him causing a stir on the internet.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live