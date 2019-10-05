Transcript for Ciara reveals the 'most defining moment' of her life

lost time in her first performance in 14 years at last week's build board music awards. She's also about to drop her seventh album and she's giving us an exclusive world premiere first look at her brand new video. So please welcome, Ciara. I've been thinkin' about you You smell lovely. Thank you. Thank you so much. It's like we've never seen someone so beautiful in our lives. So sweet. We saw you performing at the billboard music awards. That was 14 years ago you performed last. That was this year. It was 14 years ago last. I can't believe it. I was a baby. I hear there was a surprise good luck charm that arrived right before you went on stage. Yes. What was that? My husband. My son was my date for the day. I was texting with Russ before I went on stage. How cute. Look at him. I look up and he's walking through the dressing room. I was like this night is going to be perfect. They just bring me so much peace. Aren't those the best surprises? It's the best. It never gets old. I told my husband you're getting me spoiled now. He's been surprising me quite a bit. I like that. I will tell you, you went to the met gala. Yes. The next day we all pick our favorite looks. You were one of my favorite looks. You were so fierce. Thank you. I mean it was everything. Thank you so much. It was everything to me. I couldn't get over it. What was your inspiration for this camp work? Me and Peter worked together. We were going for Diana Ross, 54 club, the 2020 version. The exaggeration of it with the massive afro. The theme was camp. This is my fun time to play in make up and hair fantasy world. I get to go for it. This is the perfect thing to do it. I was walking around with this massive afro. I couldn't that walk around with it. I was knocking everybody out. Was it heavy? It was when we were getting it on. When Steve was putting it on my head, I was pushing my head forward. The waiters would come by with drinks. I would be like I'm so sorry. It was worth it. It was fun. Who were your top three? Lupita nyongo and Serena Williams. With the sneakers. She came to the met with sneakers on. She's such a boss. That's her personality. She's just a fun girl. I thought she was awesome. Can we look at that picture again of you? I'm curious, what do I have to do to get that body? You are so sweet. What is your work out routine? You're very sweet. I will say drinking tons of water is a game changer. I drink a lot of water. It's game changing. I did like five to eight small meals a day. I gained 65 pounds with my daughter and 60 with my son. I was training so hard and breast feeding and the weight was not coming off. I talked to my trainer and he took my blood and my fat ratios. So then he told me -- he gave me a certain amount of water. All of a sudden I started to drink a gallon and a half of water. For my body it was -- It flushed everything. You're also an athlete. It sounds like being water boarded frankly. It's a lot, but you feel more full. You're filling your body. All of a sudden it was minus two pounds, minus three pounds. These need to be bigger. You're also like one of the buzzest people on the planet. As if your week can't get any busier, today you are releases your seventh studio album, "Beauty marks." Your last album was called "Jackie" after your mother. Tell us where the inspiration for "Beauty mark" came from. It represents a special time in my life and career. I took a risk and created my own management company and record label. My company is called beauty marks entertainment. It's all things in my world. It was the right title. It's the title song on my album. You can take all the scars you face in life and turn them into beauty marks. It's been an incredible journey personally and professionally. I'm not going to give up. When I look back at the tough moments, I'm like those were my beauty marks. They felt like they were scars. Do you have a favorite beauty mark? Physically on my skin. Like a defining moment in your life. Being a single mom. I'm a military baby. I grew up with my mother and father. When I was faced with that obstacle it was so tough. I was like this feels ugly. When I look at my son, I'm like that's the most beautiful thing that's happened to my life. That's my beauty mark. That's a real moment.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.