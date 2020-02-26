Transcript for Did a clear front-runner emerge at the Democratic debate?

The Democrats swung for the fences when they took the stage last night in South Carolina. Many of them took aim at Bernie Sanders. But everyone was a target. Take a look. Vladimir Putin said Donald Trump should be president of the United States and that's why Russia is helping you get elected so that you'll lose to him. I think -- Tom, I think she was talk about my plan not yours. I think we were talking about math because it doesn't take two hours to do the math. Bernie in fact hasn't passed much of anything. If we spend the next four months tearing our party apart we're going watch Donald Trump spend the next four years tearing our country apart. Joe has voted for terrible trade agreements. I'm surprised they show up because I would have thought after I done a good job of beating them last week they would be afraid to do that. They found a sense of hue mother. Elizabeth Warren was vicious to Bloomberg. I thought she was going to say -- I hate your mother, she was after him. He was like, all right, already Because she was attacking so much and not attacking Bernie, it made me think she's obviously running for vp if it's not Bernie. Your phone's ringing. Distracting. Pick it up. Thank you. Just that she's clearly angling for vp and I thought it was a misfire for her. That was a really good night for Joe Biden. Very good night for Joe. A leader when it comes to coronavirus. This is hard to say but I okay, I don't think the moderators with the right choices. I don't think they handled the chaotic of the candidates. CBS has people like John Dickerson in the wings. I don't know why you don't have serious political analysts there. It was really chaotic. It's like being on "The view." Last night, without the bell. It needed a bell. It came across like "Fight club." Very chaotic. I agree with you, I didn't feel like they were able to control it as well as some of the other moderators. But what I thought was interesting, you saw issues that were important to the African-American community, front and center, and it's obvious because they were in South Carolina and the black vote is going to be crucial to every single candidate and so for the first time we heard things about maternal mortality, an issue very important to the African-American women. We heard issues about hbcus. We heard Joe Biden that he was going to nominate a black woman to the supreme court. I thought that -- Biden said that. Biden's a gentleman with a sense of humor. He also has international experience. He had a good night and a good morning, he was just endorsed by congressman Jim Clyburn. I felt like like he was talking to young black voters because they're all behind Bernie and Clyburn was saying you can't get Bernie in there because he'll kill the down ballot. Donald Trump will win in a landslide. A lot of these young black guys are behind Bernie? Well -- As a black person I feel -- I don't think anybody knows where the kids are at. I don't think where anybody knows and I want to continue to say every time somebody says what they think it's going to be don't take that to heart. The only person who knows what it's going to happen is you when you go into that ballot box. That's your job.

