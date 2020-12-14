Transcript for Columnist slammed for Jill Biden op-ed

You know, incoming first lady Dr. Jill Biden was advised to drop the title in a "Wall Street journal" by columnist Joseph Epstein. He writes that she's not a medical doctor, but a doctor of education so it comes off as fraudulent. You know what, man? I have to say. I have seven honorary doctorates. I'm not a doctor. She earned her doctorates. She went to school. You, sir, your doctorate is like mine. Let's get her to come over here and we'll give her an honorary doctorate. How dare you? I read yourd. I don't know what to say. Sunny, how do you feel about it? Am I crazy? No. I was so outraged when I read it because it just reeked of misogynist, you know? I just -- we have so many people that come on this show. We have attorney generals. We have secretaries of state, and I think it's -- ambassadors. I think it's really important to honor people's accomplishments, pecially women. Yeah. I think it's important to call them Dr. Biden, call them attorney general James. Yeah. I think that kind of thing is extremely important in life because Dr. B worked really hard to get not only her doctorate, but her two masters degrees, and what will be different from Dr. Biden as first lady is that she will continue continue her work at a community college teaching. Teachers are the most -- Yeah. -- One of the most important professions we have in this country. They teach our children, and they've taught all of us. For this guy to call her kiddo by the way, and to say her degree is somehow fraudulent, I just -- my head almost exploded this weekend. I couldn't believeit. Yeah. What about you, Sara? Well, as an arbitor of academia, there's plenty of conversations there. Whether we forgive student loan debt, whether we -- standardized the endless conversations about education would have been nice, but he went after her personally which is, like, mocking her for what she's wearing rather than entering the conversation and winning it on merit. The other thing is although there was a lot of misogyny in the article, he seemed to be an equal opportunity hater. He came for celebrities. He came for men. He came for athletes. He came for everyone. Ends up this guy has been a jerk since the '70s. He wrote a bunch of articles, homophobic articles, racist references. He covered the gamut on everything. Yeah. The only way he remained relevant sensational. You don't have to have a phd in ychology to recognize he has a napoleonic complex. You want to say something real quick? No. I want to say a hell of a lot when we come back. All right. We'll be right back.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.