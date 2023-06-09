Common celebrates 50 years of hip-hop: 'It taught me so much about myself'

The "Silo" star discusses his efforts to bring the Democratic National Convention to his hometown of Chicago in 2024, calling it "a bright light coming to our city."

June 9, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live