Transcript for Confederate statues toppled by protestors

apparently the civil war isn't over yet. Confederate monuments and statues and people like Christopher Columbus around the U.S. Are being toppled, and NASCAR is banning any depiction of the rebel flag. The military says they're open to discussing the idea of renaming army bases that honor some of the confederate leaders, and maybe naming them for leaders who are less polarizing. But of course you know who says he will not even consider it, calling them part of a great American heritage of winning, victory and freedom. Has he read -- does he know anything? Is it me or am I just -- have I lost my mind? He's calling it the winning -- they lost. Yeah. Is this a deliberate -- That's right. -- Thing? I mean, I don't -- it's not like we're making stuff up. It's in the history books. What are we celebrating here? Right. Sunny? I thought when you lost a war that that was -- you were the loser. To the Victor go the spoils. Why do people continue to think that the south won the war? I mean, and, you know, why preserve statues of traitors? Why not put Benedict Arnold in the middle of Washington square if that's the case? I heard this morning a very interesting thing. I heard this on TV this morning from somebody on one of the channels. Right. In Germany, it is against the law to display a swastika. So that is against the law. So when the neo Nazis March in Germany, you know what they March with? The confederate flag. Wow. Interesting. Meghan, you were about to say something. You know, you're from a family that should, you know, really have an army base in my opinion, named after your dad. That's kind. Have they even discussed something -- well, I mean really. You want to name things after heroes I thought. I thought that was the whole point. What's your take on all this? Honestly, I hope this -- I hope this doesn't sound cheesy, but I've actually just been really proud of our country to be able to have these kind of discussions, and I think there's a lot of people in this country that are having an ever evolving perspective and really having their eyes opened with the history that's been made in the past few weeks, and I just keep thinking about our ancestors. Every woman on this show is related to a veteran, and they fought for this moment right now, and I think that we should all continue and hear both sides, and I'm not -- I'm not -- I'm totally open to these discussions right now, and quite frankly I think we should take it on a case by case basis, and I do agree. I was shocked to find out the confederate flag was being flown at NASCAR because I thought we had moved on decades ago. Apparently we have not, so I'm happy for small steps, you be I'm trying to stay positive and celebrate the fact we don't live in Syria or Mongolia or some place where we can't continue to grow and be better as Americans. Right. Now sunny, I know you probably know this, but one of the NASCAR drivers who is black is driving the black lives matter NASCAR now. Yeah. And I think that's kind of fantastic. He's a great driver too. He's a great driver, but the idea of beginning to -- He is. -- Discuss things that are meaningful for people at NASCAR also telling us NASCAR is not one group. It is many groups. I think the conversation is a great one to have. Do you agree, sun? I do. You know, whoopi, you and I enjoy race car driving. So this is a discussion we have had, and I just -- I think what's interesting, and I completely agree with Meghan's point. It's a time in history where people are being very reflective, being very introspective and I'm encouraged by that. I think people are starting to finally hear the perspective of their brothers and their sisters, and, you know, I think people need to be mindful of the divisiveness in our society of the confederate statues, of the confederate flags. I remember -- I mean, I think I told this story on the show before. I went to the outer banks with friends, and I was walking on the beach with my kids, and there were guys on a truck with a confederate flag. I immediately wanted to leave. I felt unsafe because that's what the confederate flag symbol means to me. I was immediately -- I was fearful for my children, and so I want people to know that there are Americans that feel that way when they see those symbols, and if we're at a point in our society where we're feeling the sentiments of our fellow Americans, that's a very good place to finally be. Yeah, and I want to end this by saying, you know, if we're going to name our army barracks and our different army bases and Navy bases and all of the bases that hold our fighting people, why not name them for heroes of our country? Yeah. I'm saying, there's no reason why there shouldn't be the John McCain base. Can I say one thing too? It's not just that though. There's people like the navajo talkers who saved us in world War II, the tuskegee airmen. Yes. There are a lot of people and minorities that are not properly recognized, so I think a synergy between people wo love military history and want to make change, we can start honoring people like that, and there seems to be little recognition in the way there should be. I love it. Start with the navajo, and the tuskegee. In parts of this country, those are the heroes. Get real. Navajo is huge in Arizona because they are from Arizona. They are native Americans and they fought for this country. Fought for this country. Won World War II for us. They were treated -- yes, they did because we couldn't have broken the codes without the native American code talkers.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.