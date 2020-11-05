Transcript for COVID-19 hits the White House

Welcome to "The view," y'all. The coronavirus outbreak has entered the white house after staffers in contact with you know who and vice president pence tested positive. Now some are self-isolating, but Mike pence is going back to work at the white house today, a place that economic adviser Kevin Hassett says he would rather avoid right now. Take a look. It is scary to go to work. I was not part of the white house in March. I would be a lot safer sitting at home than I would be in the west wing, but I have to step up and take care of the country. It's a little bit risky, but you have to do it because you have to serve your country, and there are a lot of things that you can't do except there. Well, I know this is a ridiculous question to ask, but if the white house can't figure out how to keep the coronavirus out of the workplace, you know, how are they going to -- how are they going to tell everybody else, get back to work? I mean, I don't understand it. I just -- I'm now sort of batting it around in my brain, sunny. What do you think? I just -- it's -- I think one of the problems is they themselves aren't adhering to the guidelines that health professionals are telling us all to adhere to. You have someone like the president who is going to a factory without -- a mask fact Roy without wearing a mask. You have vice president pence going to the Mo clinic without wearing a mask. You have people at the white house not wearing masks, you know, not social distancing, and so at this point you have 11 secret service agents surrounding the president testing positive for covid-19. You have Dr. Fauci in a modified quarantine after coming into contact with a white house staffer who tested positive for the coronavirus. You have president trump's personal valet testing positive for covid-19. Right, right. So they're not getting it, and my question is really -- it's like the white house is a petri dish now, so what are they going to do? Are they going to change the messaging now at all? Probably not, right? We'll find out. We'll find out. Joy, what do you think is going to be the wakeup call, or is there going to be one for you know who? I mean, if he doesn't have it now, I don't know if he's ever going to get it, but that's me. You know what, whoopi. You know who don't no diddly squad. April Ryan, the white house correspondent, she tweeted -- she tweeted that there are even more cases there than they're even reporting. Still trump and pence refuse to wear the masks. This is interesting to me because the Republican playbook as far as I could see over the years has been, when they get the disease of some sort, then they change their policies. Case in point, Nancy Reagan who became a stem cell research proponent after her husband got Alzheimer's disease. They're not behaving like a typical Republican. Maybe if trump gets it, they will, and while people have died in the United States, this guy is tweeting things against Brian Stelter at CNN. He's got some kind of hashtag that goes obamagate. What does that mean? He wants to drive this false narrative that -- look it. You just showed a clip of a guy who's scared to go to work. His own -- his own counselor, adviser is afraid to go to work. Right. So the white house is taking the lion's share of the blame for both the health and economic crisis, but you say there's plenty of blame to go around, Meghan? Yeah. I echo everything all you ladies have said about the white house being dangerous. There's a lot of hypocrisy on the end that to go near the president you have to take a covid test, and they have tests that give you results within minutes, and the social distancing guidelines that they were enacting haven't been effective, and we're talking about the women of the white house having professional hair and makeup done, as do a lot of different women all over different networks. When you have -- I would say this is a problem with the elites running the country, and when I say this, I mean people in the media, all politicians -- not all of them, but a swath of politicians. I think when you have someone like Chris Cuomo who is the brother of Andrew Cuomo who actively has the coronavirus, and gets in a tiff with his neighbor and it ends up all over the internet when you aren't socially distancing and staying quarantining, that's a problem, and I have said this for days we have to practice what we preach, and I think it's exhausting -- I speak for myself, but I'm going to include the three of you as well. We have all been very responsible and diligent in every way, and you can look at the way we look on TV. We're being slammed for not looking our absolute best. Do you know why we're not looking our best? We're being responsible Americans and staying at home. We're not getting our hair and makeup done, and getting our professional clothing done as usual, and the idea that there's a different standard for people in the white house, or people on TV, or people holding office than there is for the average American is part of the reason why there is this outbreak in the white house because as that gentleman said on the clip you showed, he thinks it's his patriotic duty. If your patriotic duty is to go into the white house and possibly infect the entire white house, if you think you could possibly have covid, that won't do anybody any good either if we have the president and his entire staff having covid. I wish there was the same standard for everyone across the

