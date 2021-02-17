Transcript for Cuomo admits ‘mistake’ over nursing home death data

Anyway, New York governor Andrew Cuomo was praised for the way he led the state in the early days of the pandemic, but now he is defending himself against allegations that he tried to cover up a number of covid deaths in nursing homes. Take a look. To be clear, all the deaths in the nursing homes, and in the hospitals were always fully, publicly and accurately everyone was busy. Everybody was here every day. We're in the midst of managing a pandemic. There was a delay in providing the press and the public all that additional information. The void we created by not providing information was filled with skepticism and cynicism and conspiracy theories which furthered the confusion. I take responsibility. We should have provided more information faster. And there are bipartisan calls for an investigation. So is he taking enough responsibility for this, sunny? You know, I don't think so. I read his book. He came on the show. I thought his book "American crisis: Leadership lessons from the covid-19 pandemic," was really good, and outlined ways to handle this -- this personal pandemic because we know new York was hit really the hardest very early on, and I asked him the question about the nursing home deaths when he was on the show, and I thought he was a bit evasive then, and now in retrospect really evasive especially when again, you look at the book, because in the book what was not mentioned was how many nursing home residents died in New York, and in the book, he cites a report in support of his claim that his March policy was not responsible for the large numbers of infections and deaths, and I don't know that that is actually as accurate as it needs to be, and I think a cornerstone of leadership is being transparent, and I'm just very disappointed in sort of the dripping out of information. Now to be clear, I think that the trump administration and pence's coronavirus task force really stands at the top of responsibility for the almost 500,000 deaths of our loved ones. Right. But because they left it to the states, but I think that this governor was less than transparent, and I'm very disappointed in that. Right. And what do you think, Meghan? I have to agree with sunny, but what do you think, meg? I agree with sunny. I also need to say in my own transparency, this is a story that has impacted me greatly because one of my closest friends, Janice Dean lost her mother-in-law and father-in-law in this scandal. They died alone without family around in a nursing home. The reason why this is coming out about governor Cuomo is because the attorney general in New York City actually came out with a Democrat investigation and revealed that they had underreported the amount of deaths. It's up to 15,000 nursing home deaths. I have a lot of anger towards this story for two separate reasons, so just give me a reason. The first one is I think the media has done a really piss-poor job of covering this in all ways. He has been given emmys. He has gone on TV and joked about his sex life with giant QTIPS with his brother, Chris Cuomo, and the lack of culpability and questioning on him and the way he has evaded is nothing short of journalistic malpractice and malfeasance. I talked about my great emphasis and passion for, you know, being pro-life. I'm pro-life across the board. The idea that because you are old and you are in a nursing home, that your life is somehow of lesser value than mine if you die that way, that we will care less as a society because you are old or over 80, and you will die if you are in a nursing home. I think if this were younger people, or below the age of 70, we culturally would have cared more. There is no empathy coming from governor Cuomo at all. He has been completely and utterly ghoulish in the way he has talked to people. He has not apologized to the families who have lost their family members in this way. I think he is disgusting. I think there should be a criminal investigation. I think they should step down. I am pleased to see people like Ari Melber at the helm of this, but have no doubt. Even though he says Janice Dean is merely a weather woman, she has been sounding the alarm and been an angel that saying the rights to life, are being brought to a hospital confused, not knowing how or why you're there, and then dying in such a way that I just -- I think about the way that my father died, surrounded by family and love outside in sedona surrounded by hawks and animals with true dignity, and the way it could have gone had he not been famous or god forbid died from covid under Andrew Cuomo's leadership. We will talk more about this

