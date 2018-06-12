Now Playing: Award-winning political analyst Charles Krauthammer dead at 68

Now Playing: Daniel Krauthammer discusses his father Charles Krauthammer's legacy

Now Playing: Nancy Pelosi rejects Trump's demand for border wall

Now Playing: Final farewell to George H. W. Bush

Now Playing: Mourners pay final respects to George H.W. Bush

Now Playing: Powerful moments from George H.W. Bush's funeral

Now Playing: George H.W. Bush makes trip back to Texas

Now Playing: George H.W. Bush's life celebrated at National Cathedral

Now Playing: Michael Flynn a key cooperating witness: Special counsel

Now Playing: Bush remembers his father: 'He listened and he consoled'

Now Playing: Body of George H.W. Bush arrives at St. Martin's Episcopal Church to lie in repose

Now Playing: North Carolina US House race faces ballot fraud

Now Playing: George H.W. Bush leaves D.C. for last time

Now Playing: Bill Clinton on why he loved George H.W. Bush

Now Playing: Alan Simpson: George H.W. Bush 'never lost his humor'

Now Playing: Kids in Houston pay tribute to George H.W. Bush

Now Playing: Dems threaten to block Republican from taking seat amid election fraud investigation

Now Playing: Senators blast White House after briefing on journalist's death

Now Playing: Trump administration recommends postal rate increases