Danny Pellegrino on opening up in his new book, ‘How Do I Un-Remember This?’

The “Everything Iconic” podcast host and “The View” super fan, sits down with co-hosts Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin to discuss his favorite ‘View’ moments and his book.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live