Transcript for David Letterman on 'The View': Trump went from 'great guest' to 'goon'

Somebody who did come back quite a few times was Donald Trump if I recall. I mean we've had him on this show a Tu times and Howard was on -- Howard Stern was on the other day going on about what a great guest -- he wasn't that great a guest on this show. Eh. But he was a great guest to He was a great guest for us too. There were two people that you could always count on, one was Regis who I don't think anybody you remember a guy named Regis Philbin. We remember. And the other one was Donald Trump and I think Donald came on and always again a standing ovation. Can you imagine that now? He gave it to himself though, right? I would say, Donald, you must be exhausted all day evicting elderly widows and he would laugh and laugh and I would say, what are you doing? Are you wind tunnel testing your hair and he would laugh and he would laugh. And -- He could take a joke then. He could take a punch pretty good and I think he just liked being on TV and he was an excellent guest for somebody I could just beat up on. Yeah. And smack around and stuff. Didn't you show his tie one time. Yeah, the tie and stuff and they were all made in China and you could tell that he -- just a goofball. Like a bonehead One of the -- an interview you did with him in the late '80s is making the rounds again because he's lost I think a billion dollars, he is he's one of the only people in history to have lost that much In this country. A billion? We have a clip of your interview. How much -- how much are you worth right now as you're sitting right here? Zero idea, David. Give us a figure that we might ponder here. You'll never get it out of me, David. You won't put a figure -- just an imagine far -- Never had, never would. A billion. You're worth a billion dollar. Perhaps. Perhaps? Perhaps are we the low side of perhaps or the high side of perhaps? So you seem sort of skeptical of his net worth at that time. Yeah, but you know the important thing about it is and maybe I'm T only one that shares this opinion, but there he seemed like a guy. He seemed just like a guy, right? Were I ever to get the chance to talk to him in person and I won't live long enough for that to happen but I would say when did you become a goon? When did that happen? You justed to be just like a did you have the same -- Absolutely. He was just somebody came on the show, a New York character -- A New York character. Power corrupts and power -- absolute power corrupts absolutely and that's what he's A lot of this started when he began the Obama was not born in the U.S. That movement -- But why was that necessary? Because -- because he was pondering running. He was -- remember, he was throwing it out and so people said, you know what you should said, if you push this people will think this is a great -- and that's what he did. Legitimatization in Republican politics in CPAC. Remember when he was invited to speak and everybody saw him as a politician. Do you think he came up with these ideas on his own? Oh, hell no. Do you think he's come up with any idea on his own. Very few. The only idea I have right now

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.