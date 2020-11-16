Transcript for Have delays in the transition process impacted the nation's COVID-19 response?

Here's some good news. There's now a second vaccine with very promising early results, and the company behind it, modern says they could potentially have doses ready by the end of the year, but of course, there's always you-know-who who won't, you know, allow Biden's transion team to get pandemic info. He has experts ringing alarm take a look. My worst fear is what we saw happen in other countries where people were dying on the streets. People literally were dying in the waiting room of emergency rooms after spending ten hours just waiting to be seen. Joe Biden is going T become president of the United States in the midst of an ongoing crisis. That has to be a seamless transition. We want to be exy transparent. This is not a political issue. This in issue of public health and saving American life. It's very clear that that transition process that we go through, that time period of measuring the next several weeks is important in a smooth handing over of the information. Now to add to this, you know I'm sure, sunny, you know he wants credit for having this happen during his watch. He says to historians, please remember these great discoveries which will end the plague all took pla on watch. Should we also remind him how many people died between January and March when he did absolutely nothing on his watch and said it didn't exist and that it would be gone in a couple of days? I mean, how worried are you about all of this, sunny? I'm really concerned. I mean, we're talking about in the U.S. Over 11lion cases, 246,000 deaths as you mentioned, whoopi, and I've said it before. I think all of that falls squarely on the shoulders of this president, and this president's administration, and the fact of the matter is he shows over and over again that he cares more about personal -- I don't know, you know, his personal legend in his own mind rather than -- Right. -- The American people. It's just so obvious to me, and I'm concerned that, you know, Dr. Fauci and other medical experts are saying this is not a political issue. It never has been. This is an issue of public health, and the fact that he is not really turning over the keys for a peaceful transition and stopping and stopping this information of, you know, with covid -- the vaccine going to the Biden administration is -- it should be terrifying for everyone. Right. Well, and what about you, joy? I mean, given all that -- all that we see happening, this man wants -- he wants credit for something that he should have done or began, you know, as soon as he knew about it. What do you think? Well, I think he's responsible for many of the we're number one in the world with the most coronavirus in the world. I mean, I put it right at his feet, frankly. You know what's scary -- I'm thrilled about the vaccines of course, because that means we're really going to be out of this soon, but there's a piece in "The times" today about how thousands of medical doctors are resigning and medical practices are closing. Doctors did not want to take a chance on their health. These people who defy the protocols are going to be in a pickle when they get sick and nobody is in the emergency room. When they have an appendicitis attack or their children get sick, no one will be there for them. They need to think about that. There are increased delays in cancer diagnoses going on, and Republicans in congress do not care about it because all they care about right now is power, retaining it, and nothing will change until the Georgia election. All eyes are on the Georgia election. Right. Well, you've kind of got to if you are a Republican, you would say to yourself, hey. We better get our act together so the people who are coming in to revote don't look at us and say, well, they're the do nothing party no I mean, am I crazy, Ana? What do you think about that? Look. I'm glad you think -- I'm glad that trump brought up historians which he puts in question marks maybe because he never read history. If he's concerned about how Theis going to go down in history, and Republicans are concerned about how they're going to go down in history, he's going down as a whiney, crybaby narcissist because he could not hand over power and emotionally and psychologically process that he lost. That's how he is going to go down, as a guy who left the office having a tantrum and impeding the next president in the midst of a pandemic and a national crisis and taking over D having a seamless transition. I hope congress adds to make sure that ancure bureaucrat political appointee as Emily Murphy who is now the trump appointee in charge refusing to affirm Biden's win and not allowing him to transition, that needs to be changed. We cannot be held hostage by a madman president and his sycophants and political appointees. So congress needs to take action here. If not now, certainly for the future. Yeah. What do you think about all this, Sara? I mean, it's just crazy. It's crazy, and I find it interesting that he wants to take credit for a vaccine for a virus that he played down. So it wasn't that big of a deal. So should the vaccine be a big deal in his world? I also find it interesting that he's saying the vaccine was on his watch. Well, he's also still in charge right now, and he's not coming out to speak to any of this or here's this vaccine. The vaccine isn't enough. It's the vaccination. It's getting it to people, the distribution, and none of these health organizations can even talk to Biden. So Fauci I think made the analogy to track when you hand a baton off. You don't stop and then hand it to someone and let them run. You do a seamless handoff for the race to be won, and right now kind of to joy's point, all this makes me think of is how we have to put term limits as the P of our list as we get through this because all these Republicans that are staying quiet right now and not -- we're seeing hospitals not only bust at the seams, but I saw a nurse talking on TV. People can't even catch their breath. They're dying and they're still denying this virus. Republicans who aren't coming out right now are part of this problem, and they're doing it purely for power. It's party over people, and that is absolutely unacceptable. Right. That's right. There we have it, and that's what all of this is, and when you go in to vote in Georgia, remember, this is the party that doesn't care if you drop dead because you can't breathe. Clearly they know what has to happen, and they're not doing it.

