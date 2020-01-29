Transcript for Dershowitz says his job is to defend the constitution, ‘not any particular president’

Wait, Alan. In 1492 Columbus sailed the seas of blue. But I need to move on. No, no, no, you're not going to get me to move on until I make this point -- Okay, here's the thing, Alan, you're not going to get any time because you got four people try to ask you questions so I'm asking you to move faster. I have to make this point. Shortly after the constitution was enact, the Dean of the Columbia law school said that the weight of authority was in favor of it being a crime. Now the academics all say it why? Because Donald Trump is being if Hillary Clinton were being impeached, they'd all be on my side. That's just baloney. That's just baloney. Are you done? Okay. You're saying you need a crime or criminal behavior -- Not me. That's what the framers said of the constitution. So I'm moving you on or I'm cutting you off. One or the other is going to happen. I don't want to make this contentious but we only have several minutes. You're laughing. I've always been respectful to you and you've always been respectful to me. I am, I'm very respectful to you. So I need to move us on because as I said we have four people here who want to ask you things. So here's what you said in 1998 during the Clinton impeachment. Take a look at this clip. There certainly doesn't have to be a crime. If you have somebody who completely corrupts the office of president and who abuses trust and who poses great danger to our liberty, you don't need a technical crime. Now, someone said that you've rethought some of your thinking about impeachable -- what is impeachable. Right. So I'm -- and you showed all of these Democrats who were flipping out when the impeachment of Clinton was may I point out that the only difference between then and now is that your side is flipping out for the same reasons the Democrats were flipping out, and the difference is one president followed the law and sat down and did what he was supposed to do. We have a president now who is doing -- who's blocking people from doing stuff. So you think that's the right behavior. You condone that, or do you think he needs to allow people to do what is being asked by the courts? You've asked a few questions. Let me respond to the 1998 tape. First of all, I want to admit one thing. I was dead wrong about my I looked just awful in that tape. Second, in 1998 -- I'll agree on that one. We'll all agree. In 1998 the issue was not whether you needed a crime. It was whether or not Clinton had committed a high crime. I'm a scholar. I have written 40 books. I have changed my mind many times. About three years ago when I started looking into the Hillary Clinton possibility of impeachment, I decided you needed a crime. I wrote a book about it several years ago. I didn't change my mind on partisan grounds. Larry tribe on the other hand back in 1998 said a sitting president can't be indicted -- All I want to know is whether you -- you've been a lawyer a long time. I have, yes. I have not seen any of your briefs about your change of heart when it comes to impeachment, so I'm having a hard time accepting it. What? I've changed my mind on a lot of things. Academics change their minds on the basis of research.

