Transcript for Doctors refusing to treat the unvaccinated?

Covid -- covid cases are climbing in several states and hospitals are running out of beds. So some doctors are saying, they'll refuse treatment for people who choose not to get the shot. One Florida doctor told NBC affiliate WTVJ why she's doing it. Take a look. I understand people are free to choose, but to me it's a problem when it affects other people. When it comes to the safety of others, and when it comes to the global health problem, community health problem, at this point, I really say that this is where it draws a line in the sand for me. So this is an ethical dilemma a lot of health care workers are facing right now. So what's your opinion? What's the right move? It's a slippery slope. I think it's a slippery slope when you start saying, okay. We're going to stop treating you because you haven't been vaccinated. It's -- you have to think, do we say that to people who have been smoking and they, you know, they've got emphysema? And do we really want people who are not vaccinated that are sick out there in the public untreated? So I just think it's a slippery slope and we have to make sure we care for everyone. I think you have a good point about it that it is possibly -- you could say to a smoker, listen. You have been killing yourself or you have been eating yourself out of house and home and the obesity is killing. That's a long-term habit somebody has gotten into. This is a decision somebody makes based on false information. I say if you have a case, go to tucker Carlson and make your case because he's telling you lies. He and other people on fox and on some parts of Facebook are telling you lies about the vaccine. They're listening to them. I have people in my family who say, I want to get pregnant and the vaccine could hurt my fertility. No. There is no evidence of this. They are hearing things all over the place that are false. So now you have cancer or you have to get a stet or what have you, and you're not able to get a bed because someone has chosen to defy the science. Someoneas chosen to listen to the lies on fox. I feel like our health care workers have been sprinting a marathon, and the resources, they have been pulling all the weight. So right now is such a unique time where we're spread so thin. I think it would violate the hippocratic oath so I don't think a doctor can do it, but as an emotion to this, I fear for the people who maybe are older or have health complications and are being turned away from emergency rooms, and that breaks my heart. They have been lied to. My heart breaks for those people. The perpetrators are the liars. They've chosen to listen to the lies, right? They've chosen a certain course. The law is a little bit unclear as to whether or not a doctor can -- Yeah. It's a little unclear about whether a doctor can deny service to someone who has refused the vaccine because then that, I guess, you know, can affect that doctor, that hospital, that doctor's staff, that doctor's other patients. What's always been kind of interesting to me is that Manny and I have had this discussion over and over and over again because, you know, both of his parents died from covid and he takes it personally when he has patients come in and he asks them, are you vaccinated? They say, no, I'm not because I don't know what's in the vaccine. He said you're asking me for a cortisone shot to relieve your you don't know what's in the cortisone shot, but you want to be relieved of pain, right? Right. Right. And that's something that you're doing for yourself, yet you can't be selfless to protect someone else? And I do find that it's a very selfish thing because public health is a collaborative effort. You have to be your brothers' and your sisters' keeper. I struggle with this. They never ask what's in the polio vaccine. What's in the smallpox vaccine? People do ask what's in the vaccines and doctors will tell you what's in it. I get agitated because there are 7-year-olds who can't get the vaccine. Yeah. Yes. There are people who cannot get the vaccine, and y'all are fooling around. Whoa, you know, it's my right. Okay, but I don't care when it comes to killing little kids. Yeah. And if you're under 7 -- under 10. Under 12 now. Under 12, right. I have to hope that whoever you come into contact with doesn't kill you because they're busy protecting themselves. Now look, you know, if you really feel like that, then don't put a seat belt on your kid. Then don't ask for things that you think are going to make you feel better because this is the most basic thing in the world. We are our families' keepers. Yeah. And if you can't see that, just as a Christian, as a Christian, as a catholic, as a Jew, as a name another religion. Muslim. If you can't see that we are trying to protect each other, this is not going to end. We're going to keep doing this and doing this and doing this. Yeah. So you got to make a decision, you know. If you can't get it, I understand, but if you're fooling around because you're not sure, I have no sympathy for you because you're endangering too many other people.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.