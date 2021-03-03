-
Now Playing: Dolly gets her dose
-
Now Playing: TwinsthenewTrend’s Tim and Fred Williams share message to viewers about music
-
Now Playing: Sec. Jennifer Granholm discusses plan to create jobs with clean energy
-
Now Playing: Celebrating World Wildlife Day
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Biden says there could be enough vaccine supply by May
-
Now Playing: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo comments on sexual harassment allegations
-
Now Playing: Sheet of ice breaks away from shore of Lake Michigan shore
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: American troops attacked in Iraq overnight
-
Now Playing: Biden says there could be enough vaccine supply for every adult by end of May
-
Now Playing: Major flooding continues in the South
-
Now Playing: Fyre Festival founder speaks out for 1st time behind bars
-
Now Playing: Michelle Obama sends powerful message for next generation of leaders
-
Now Playing: Remembering life and legacy of civil rights activist Vernon Jordan
-
Now Playing: Washington Football Team to transform embattled cheer team after scandal
-
Now Playing: Texas energy executives pressed by state lawmakers
-
Now Playing: Dr. Oz discusses heroic rescue of man in airport
-
Now Playing: Dr. Oz saves life after man collapses in airport
-
Now Playing: Texas declared major disaster zone
-
Now Playing: Backlash after Dr. Seuss books pulled over racist imagery