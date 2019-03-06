Transcript for Dominic Thiem accuses Serena of 'bad personality' following her French Open loss

So this weekend Serena Williams was sent home from the French open after a surprising upset. She wanted to get her press conference over as soon as and get out of there. She did not win. I would feel the same way. They ended the press conference of mens player Dominic Thiem early to accommodate her. He wasn't happy and said it shows that Serena has a bad personality. Listen, man, don't nobody know who you are. You may be big in the tennis world, but this is a big deal that she was out this early. People want to know what's happening and how is she doing. I don't think she wanted to talk to anybody about losing. Yes, let's talk about my loss so early in the French open. I don't think that was her plan. Don't blame her. Stop being a bone head. Don't blame her. Listen, it wasn't her fault. No. She didn't ask for him to be moved. She said put me in a smaller room and let me get this done with. They decided to move him to let the queen come in. Have a little self-awareness here. Serena Williams is in a class of her own. Maybe one day you'll be the king of tennis. Right now we don't know who you are. I was surprised that Roger Federer came out and also was defending Thiem's position. He should know better. Serena is the queen. I disagree with you guys. What? I like Serena Williams. She's a phenomenal player, I think how you lose says a lot about you. This is not the first time she's been a little bit of a diva when she lost. This has nothing to do with her. If she was saying I just want to get it over with -- a lot of times at the NBA you have to talk. She had to do it. Yeah. The other guy he won. He won his match. Whoever made the decision it wasn't a good look all the way around. Don't put it on Serena. She could have said, wait a minute, we're going to interrupt this. No. She knows who she is -- Show me a good loser and I'll show you somebody who loses too Wait. You need to walk that back. I'm a bad loser. I'm a bad loser and I do lose a lot. She's lost to me twice. Why did I bring it up? You can still lose with grace. My husband lost at a pool table and got himself a wife. My point was it was not Serena's fault. You can't bad mouth somebody. You know how this works. You've been a tennis player long enough to know. The reason they did that is they're not looking at you the same way they're looking at her. They also know that people were done talking to him. They want to know how come you lost. People love a story. How come you lost? What was wrong with you, Serena? It comes with the territory. She notoriously -- Oh, there's a fly. Come on in. I'll knock you into tomorrow. Come on our show? I slap the fly poo out of you. We'll be right back.

