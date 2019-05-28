Donald Trump agrees with Kim Jong Un's attack on Joe Biden

More
"The View" co-hosts discussed backlash the president received from both Republicans and Democrats for his comments made in Japan over the Memorial Day weekend.
4:35 | 05/28/19

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for Donald Trump agrees with Kim Jong Un's attack on Joe Biden

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

