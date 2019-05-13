Transcript for Donald Trump nicknames Pete Buttigieg 'Alfred E. Neuman'

Go to court. You know who in the white house continues to give nicknames to his rivals. Calling democratic Pete buttigieg Alfred E. Neuman who is the carton mascot of "Mad magazine." It was lost on mayor Pete. Take a look. I'll be honest. I had to Google that. I guess it's a generational thing. I didn't get the reference. It's kind of funny. He's also the president of the United States. I'm surprised he's not trying to deal with this China deal. He's good at the shade. Well, you know, it's true. One would think that would be on his mind as opposed to Alfred E. Neuman. What do I know? That's true "Mad magazine" which is his level of reading. The nickname for him going around the brockahontas because he lost more than a billion and a half dollars. Can you explain to me the guy who lost more money than anybody else in the country is in charge of our economic -- I have a couple issues. The Dow went down because of the China deal. The China deal, how do you know there are bad tariffs. Explain to us what the issue is. He doesn't know. You think he knows? I hope he knows something. Look, he literally sold a good of bills -- Bill of goods. That's what happens when English is your second language. A bill of goods to the Republican base. He has done things that he promised the base. Putting conservative judges on the courts. Like Kavanaugh. That matters to Republicans. On this, I think he manipulated the numbers. He called kamala nasty woman. He called Hillary crooked Hillary. That's a compliment. Does he have a mirror? I know. I mean, honestly should somebody whose skin tone ranges between cheetoh and a pumpkin be calling names at Pete buttigieg and every other candidate. Bullies never see themselves. I read something this weekend and it said the media was complicit in terms of covering the nicknames because we give the nicknames life and that we are complicit because we call out his lies in terms of he's had over 10,000 lives but we give too much energy to the nickname. I don't want to give the energy to the nickname in the same way that when our kids come home and give nicknames to other kids we call it bullying. That's what he's doing. He's trying to bully the other candidates. We need to raise our political discourse and not give energy to -- You know they don't go back at him. They don't do it. Actually Biden got active. He called him a clown. I think he should be called president loco. That's another nickname. I don't think we should give him the energy. Maybe not. All right. When he goes low, she goes high. I go lower. When they go low, I get higher. We'll be right back.

