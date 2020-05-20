Transcript for Dr. Atul Gawande shares roadmap to reopening America

America's at a crossroads right now. Everybody wants to get back to life as we know it, but doing that the wrong way can bring a second wave in that will put us into a bigger mess than we're already in. So we're getting a roadmap to reopening for America from a leading health expert and staff writer at "The new Yorker" who has seen firsthand what has worked in one of the hot spots in the world. So please welcome Dr. Atul sunny? Thank you for joining us, Dr. Gawande. Today, all 50 states have started partial reopening procedures, but the numbers of covid-19 cases are still rising in some areas. What is the piece that we are missing here? Well, it is unfortunate that some of the places are opening too early. On the other hand, a lot of places have, including my state. I'm in Massachusetts here in Boston. The hospitalizations have crested. They're coming down, and in the next week or two, we're starting to reopen, and what we haven't had is a real discussion about how we stay safe out there, and most importantly, how we keep others safe. I think the critical thing for you to know is that there are hundreds of thousands of us that are actively infected, and most of us don't know it. So we all have to act as if I might have this illness, and I never want to spread it to anybody else. Okay. Doctor, trump said two days ago that he's been taking hydroxychloroquine, a drug used to treat lupus and malaria that can also have serious side effects like difficult breathing, dizziness, cardiac arrhythmia. I know he has issues with -- heart issues, and maybe he's on a statin or something like that, but what do you think his motivation is for promoting this drug when he knows from scientists and we know that it's not going to work for coronavirus? Well, it's hope, you know, and that's a natural instinct. Especially he's hoping for a miracle like many of us, but you're absolutel right. The reality is that the studies so far have shown, you know, what I tell my patients is, the studies indicate that so far we don't see evidence of this working. We have one alarming study that shows that heart problems are worsened by it, and there are some really good trials that are under way, but right now I wouldn't recommend it, and am I angry about it, that the president's doing this? I'm not. I'm much more concerned about the fact that as we reopen, that, you know, they're -- he is often encouraging people to flout public health guidelines. He's embarrassed to wear a mask. I think there are two really important things to understand as you go out there. It's the distancing and the hand hygiene, and maybe more important -- not more important, but equally important, you have to understand you want to wear a mask because it prevents you from spreading infection to others. It is also somewhat protective for you, but the biggest value is I'm protecting you when I wear a mask and it's important that we get out there and do that. We don't need to be perfect. If 60% of us wear a mask, that's 60% effective and a double layer cotton mask that fits well will do that, we will shut down a viral spread. That's very important, and the other thing is symptoms. The president's not talking enough about it, and we have to have a conversation about the fact that it can be really mild symptoms that indicate you've got the start of coronavirus like sniffles or a new sore throat. Not just a fever, and those are things that indicate you should stay home, and then you should get a test and there is more and more availability of testing. You should get a test, and that's really important, and we know it because it's been keeping hospitals safe. At all steps, they are working in the hospital setting. Dr. Gawande, it's Meghan. Thank you so much for your book. It's been deeply impactful and helpful to me in my life, and it's a beautiful book. Anyway, we have to move onto the question. Moderna is a Massachusetts biotechnology company and it's leading an effort to create a coronavirus vaccine. They have had promising early results on Monday from their human safety test. Is this encouraging to you, and when do you think we will actually have a vaccine? Well, it is encouraging. Frankly, it's amazing. We have now trials, initial stud disthat have already come out from people that have launched vaccines. One in China, one in England. Now here in Boston. Each of them have gotten some kind of response, but here's the amazing thing. To get to this point, my vaccine colleagues tell me the typical time is three to five years. They went from concept to creating vaccines in a space of just a few months. Now the timeline has traditionally been -- the typical timeline has been 20 years to go from concept to production and testing and getting it out to, you know, hundreds of millions of people. We're going to need to compress that, you know, I think we're being -- we're going to be breaking all kinds of records to deliver this in two years. I think we cannot wait around expecting the vaccine to be there this fall. There's going to be a hundred different vaccines and testing. This is fantastic, and in the meantime, we've really got to learn how to take care of ourselves with the virus, live with it, protect one another and be able to start returning into normal life. All right. We will be back with our fabulous doctor when we return. This is breaking news from channel 7 eyewitness news. Hello, I am David novarro. New York governor Andrew Cuomo, holding his daily coronavirus briefing. Let's listen in. To my left, we have our budget director, always smiling, because that is our financial forecast, all smiles. To my far right, we have doctor Howard Zucker. To my immediate right, Mariah Cuomo, on special volunteer assignment to the state, working for her father. A very pleasant boss. A little sad today, Mariah and I, because the boyfriend has left the premises, returning to his home state. That is okay. The expression, you love something let it go and it will return to you. If it doesn't return, it was never meant to be. Words to that effect. Numbers are headed in the right direction today. Hospitalizations are down. The change in hospitalizations are down. Integrations are down again. Number of new cases, down. But it was a long road down. A slow decline. Fast spike, slow decline. This is what has happened all across the country. Number of deaths, still painfully high. Not down, up a little bit. The overall direction is right, but this is a painful, painful, tragic number of lives lost and they are all in our thoughts and prayers. You look at the entire experience. You see we are stabilized basically with where we were before we had this dramatic increase. And one of the things we have learned through this is smart it is not politics. It is not emotion. You are dealing with a virus. The virus doesn't respond to politics. It doesn't have an ideology. The virus is not red or blue. It is a virus attacking people. It is about science, about numbers, about data. And smart wins the battle. If you follow that guidance

