Dr. Craig Spencer on potential treatments for COVID-19

More
The New York City surgeon discusses the importance of testing and whether he thinks the coronavirus outbreak will subside in the summer.
5:01 | 04/02/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Dr. Craig Spencer on potential treatments for COVID-19

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:01","description":"The New York City surgeon discusses the importance of testing and whether he thinks the coronavirus outbreak will subside in the summer.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/theview","id":"69940348","title":"Dr. Craig Spencer on potential treatments for COVID-19","url":"/theview/video/dr-craig-spencer-potential-treatments-covid-19-69940348"}