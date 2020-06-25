-
Now Playing: US sees 3rd highest day in new COVID-19 cases
-
Now Playing: Teen provides care packages for the homeless in Dayton, Ohio
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 and the risk to pets
-
Now Playing: Demand for bikes soars as pandemic continues
-
Now Playing: More answers to your COVID-19 questions
-
Now Playing: Six Flags Over Georgia and White Water reopens with new guidelines
-
Now Playing: Salt Lake City mayor on city’s reopening
-
Now Playing: Millions of lost jobs in ongoing pandemic
-
Now Playing: Latest updates on COVID-19: June 25, 2020
-
Now Playing: Try making these delicious Nutella and blueberry quesadillas at home
-
Now Playing: At least 76 died at veteran’s home from coronavirus outbreak
-
Now Playing: Tristate area imposes 14-day quarantine for travelers from infected states
-
Now Playing: Company behind Roundup weed killer pays $10B settlement
-
Now Playing: Latest updates on COVID-19: June 24, 2020
-
Now Playing: Bloomingdale’s reopening plans in New York City
-
Now Playing: More answers to your COVID-19 questions
-
Now Playing: How colleges will welcome back students to campus this fall
-
Now Playing: Idaho governor talks statewide ‘return to work’ bonus
-
Now Playing: Latest developments