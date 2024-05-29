Dr. Jill Biden talks new children's book, ‘Willow the White House Cat'

The first lady shares how the presidential cat came into her life while she was giving a speech at a Pennsylvania barn.

May 29, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live