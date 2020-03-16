Dr. Phil discusses coronavirus anxieties

More
Dr. Phil joins “The View” from his home to share tips on coping with the fear over coronavirus and how to talk to your kids about it.
6:31 | 03/16/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Dr. Phil discusses coronavirus anxieties

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"6:31","description":"Dr. Phil joins “The View” from his home to share tips on coping with the fear over coronavirus and how to talk to your kids about it.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/theview","id":"69625040","title":"Dr. Phil discusses coronavirus anxieties","url":"/theview/video/dr-phil-discusses-coronavirus-anxieties-69625040"}