Transcript for Dr. Rick Bright, director Alex Gibney discuss new documentary 'Totally Under Control'

Yes, Alex. This is a great film. Everybody should watch it if you want to see what happened here since January, I guess. You interviewed countless scientists, didn't you? Medical professionals and government officials for the film, but you -- you couldn't get current members of the trump administration. The CDC or the fda would not agree to talk to you on the record. Why is that? Good question. From the very moment we started the film, we reached out to HHS. We reached out to the white house. We reached out to CDC. We reached out to fda. No one would agree to speak to us on the record. I should tell you though that one of the most disquieting things was we also reached out to a number of people inside the CDC who off the record were terrified. They felt that their emails were being monitored, their phone calls were being monitored, and they were worried if they talked up, they would be retaliated against. In what way? What did they think would happen to them? Retaliated against in what way? You mean violence? Physical retaliation? They would be fired or publicly humiliated. There was tremendous pressure for scientists to be able to steer scientific fact in a political direction for the benefit of the trump administration, and installed Michael Caputo, who we have spoken to, whose job it was to make sure nobody from the CDC spoke out in any way by telling the truth in any way that would offend or steer against what the trump administration was trying to put out as a matter of propaganda. That's a coverup. Well, Dr. Bright, you say many of your former colleagues in the administration also acknowledge the pressure they're getting from the white house to stay on message. If this is true, then can we trust even what Dr. Fauci is saying or the guidelines that the CDC is putting out? We need to hear directly from the scientists at the CDC, at the fda and at the nih. If the message from those career scientists is getting filtered and manipulated or overruled or rewritten by politicians or the white house, we can't trust that information. We need to give them the ability to speak up and tell the truth. We need to listen to the career scientists underneath the CDC. Dr. Fauci's words are even being manipulated and changed and misconstrued. Even with strong leaders we have with Dr. Fauci and others, it's still very difficult to get the truth out of this administration. Well, knowing the pressure that the scientists are under to fast track a vaccine, what is your advice to Americans? Should they take it once it's available? Should they not? You know, it's a really good question. A vaccine is going to be one of the most important tools to help us get through it and this pandemic. Americans need to be able to trust that vaccine and make sure that it's been fully evaluated by scientists and experts who know and will say that it is safe to use, and it works. If the scientists and the fda advisory panel that is comprised of world leading scientists and experts, if they say that it is safe and can be used, and if that message is accepted by the fda and not manipulated, not overruled or rewritten by the HHS secretary or the white house, then I believe we can trust the experts, but if the white house intervenes, if the white house pressures, then I think we need to evaluate our decisions very carefully. So I want to ask a really fast question. If Biden gets elected, do you think he'll be able to get this under control with you all's help? You know, I think this is just about leadership, and we need strong leadership, and we're not seeing that in the white house today. Remember in this pandemic, this virus is not a political issue. It is about life and death. What we need are honest leaders who will guide our country through it. Gotcha. Our thanks to Alex Gibney and Dr. Rick bright. "Totally under control" will be available tomorrow. Please watch it. It's important. It will be on apple TV, and we,

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.