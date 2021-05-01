Transcript for Dr. Sanjay Gupta discusses issues with rollout of COVID-19 vaccine

I wanted to start out by asking you about your own experience with getting covid-19, the vaccine. You had the first dose. Your second vaccine is coming soon. You're still operating, right? You're still functioning as an actual real doctor who is on the frontlines. Any side effects? Are you growing fangs? Any extra hair you weren't expecting? Any side effects? My hair is getting long. That's just because I haven't been cutting it. No, I felt great. A few hours after the vaccine my arm was a little sore. I got it in my left arm because it's my nondominant arm. I gauge it by can I still throw a ball or something and I would have had no trouble. The next shot is this Friday. I'll let you know how that goes. You're absolutely right, as a health care worker there were several thousand of us in our health care system that were vaccinated. We're still taking care of patients. Sometimes it's still hard to get our patients tested which is remarkable to me so many months into the pandemic that testing is still so far behind. As a result a lot of times we don't know if the patient we're about to operate on has covid or not. That's part of what drove the thinking around getting health care workers vaccinated. You have to make sure they're not getting sick. It went fine. I'm looking forward to the next shot. Doctor, the goal of "Operation warp speed" was to vaccinate 20 million Americans by the end of 2020 which came and went. We're way behind at only 4.6 million people. Why is this rollout stalling and how can we speed it up? Well, this is -- this is really disappointing, joy. I mean, you know, there's been obviously so much made about the promise of these vaccines and that is truly worth celebrating. This is a distribution problem. Even more fundamentally, this is a no one is completely in charge of the entire process problem. "Operation warp speed" made these vaccines in record time. They then sort of distributed them to the states based on what the states asked for, the number of vaccines. Then it was sort of left up to the states to figure it out. The states just -- many of them just don't have the resources, the infrastructure, the know-how to do this. We've been reporting on this for so long. The states were asking for a lot of money to build this infrastructure, over $8 billion. What they got was closer to $500 million. The right amount may be between those two numbers. They're so different in terms of what the states wanted and what they got. What you got in return was a very uneven distribution process. My parents live in Florida. They're in their late 70s. They waited in line all night outside. It was like waiting at a grateful dead concert or something and they're in their late 70 as and they have never been to the grateful dead. In other places it's gone very well. It's just uneven which is surprising given it's the biggest public health challenge of our lifetime. Can I just follow up quickly? Do you think it will change when Biden is president, when he's in office? I think it might and the reason is two-fold. Again, we're doing a lot of reporting on this. One is this hand-off from the federal government to the states, that hasn't been smooth. That has to be smoother. There has to be -- it can't be a hand-off. The second thing is we have these remarkable resources in the United States in the form of the National Guard, in the form of FEMA. If this were a storm disaster like a hurricane, you wouldn't be surprised to see those sorts of resources being pulled in. This is a disaster of that magnitude. I think they have telegraphed -- we don't know for sure -- they telegraphed the new coronavirus task force under President-Elect Joe Biden and they'll employ some of those resources. That alone will help getting a lot more people vaccinate. Dr. Gupta, there is an issue I have been furious about. Our doctors, frontline workers and at-risk people should obviously get the vaccine first. There are congressional staffers that are eligible to cut in front of the line and have cut in front of the line which I think is not only unfair, but immoral. We're vaccinating our millennial staff on capitol hill instead of workers. Why should millennial staffers get a vaccine before at-risk workers and how do you think we should respond? Let me respond to what you put on Twitter a few days ago and say I agree. This is a medical triage question. If you look at what the vaccines do, people say they're 95% what does that mean? 95% effective at what? It's not 95% effect at preventing infection or preventing transmission. What's it's 95% effective at is preventing people from getting sick. When people say when are we going to see the impact of the vaccines, it raises the question what do we mean by the impact? If we want to see hospitalizations go down, death rates go down, then you have to immunize the people who are most likely going to be hospitalized or die of this virus. Yeah, I think health care workers because you don't want health care systems to collapse if lots of people are quarantined or isolated and people who are most at risk of being hospitalized or dying of this disease. I'm really surprised that given the amount of time that the CDC and other organizations have had to figure out exactly who should get the vaccine, to get granular about it, there wasn't a specific plan in this regard. People who may have recently been infected likely have some protection as a result of their recent infection. They probably shouldn't be first in line. The list goes on and own. That's science, Meghan. That's not politics. That's medical triage. So I totally agree with you. By the way, if I can say as well, congratulations to you, Meghan. I have three girls. Thank you. Best part of my life. If we're getting personal, I want to thank you. You were so incredible to my family when my dad was diagnosed with glioblastoma. You were the first public person we trusted with that. You kept it quiet and gave us advice. My family is always grateful to you. That was a huge honor. I think about your dad all the time and the conversations I had with him. I appreciate that very much. Dr. Gupta, the vaccines out now are taken in two separate doses. Some in the medical community are floating the idea of delaying the second dose until months later so more people can get the first shot for some level of protection. Do you think this is a good idea? I don't think it's a good idea, but maybe not for the reasons people think. I'll say this is a surprisingly provocative conversation. The fda said they're not going to do this, widen out the time between the shots, decrease the dosing. Their rationale is the science we have is these two doses, this far apart. The larger argument is what is the real problem here? As we were talking about, the real problem is not the availability of vaccine. I mean, there's 15 million doses out there right now, maybe more by the end of today and 4 to 5 million that have been distributed. We have a logistics problem which is tough for me to acknowledge because in some ways we have some of the best logistics people in the world and people who distributed things in remarkable situations. Some of the best people in the world are here, yet we're having a distribution problem. The availability of the vaccine is not the limiting step right if you can get -- my parents, if they're going to be 95% protected because they took the two doses on time, that's a win. We got to make sure we can distribute the vaccine to them.

