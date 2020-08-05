Transcript for Dylan McDermott on his new series ‘Hollywood’

Well, I hear you found the perfect quarantine partner in your dog, Otis, and you say it's the best relationship you have ever had. It truly is. Is that true? Yes. First of all, you know, the dogs they don't hold any grudges. No resentment, they're always happy with you. What relationship is like that? Well, Dylan, I love Leslie Jordan and his quarantine musings on Instagram have become iconic. You're one of his favorite subjects. Why don't we take a look? Oh, and Dylan. Oh my god, he's the king daddy ruler of the straight boys I Dylan Mcdermott. It is with great fanfare that I would like to announce the formation of the Dylan Mcdermott fan club for middle aged and gay men. Is there a poster anywhere? No. We need one. There was one where your shirt was kind of open, a picture that we were considering. I think that will probably be it. Are you enjoying the attention? I mean, I love this guy. You know, we did "American horror story:1984" together, and Ryan has announced he is developing a show for Leslie and I, and I couldn't be more thrilled. I think that's going to be a home run with he and I together. So I can't wait for that. Leslie, Ryan and myself, it's going to be so much fun. Well, Ryan Murphy also created your new Netflix show, "Hollywood," which I am obsessed with. "Hollywood" is sort of this alternate history of the golden age of cinema in the 1940s, one that's much more exclusive, can you tell our viewers, how so? How is it more inclusive? If women and gays were equal at that time, what would the world look like, and what would the world look like today? We're not there yet, and we're inching towardsthere, but this is a hopeful tale. It's a revisionist tale, I think that's the most beautiful thing about this show, this equality if it existed. On top of that, it's very there's lots of laughs and sex and beautiful clothes, and it's entertainment really, and I think we need a little bit of that right now in our lives because it seems so dire out there in the real world. That's for sure. So Dylan, it's joy. Before I talk about that wonderful show that you are in, I want to thank you for doing the reading of my wonderful play, "Kwiesz in queens." I wanted to thank you publicly because you were so funny and so wonderful and my only disappointment is we won't be able to see you really do it this summer, which I was hoping you would. So thank you. Joy, you are such a I so enjoyed doing the reading. We did it with Annabella sciorra, and I thought it went really, really well. It was so funny and so entertaining and hopefully one day we'll get to do the play. I hope so. I hope so. Let's talk about your other project in "Hollywood." I loved it very much. I saw the whole series. You play Ernie a gas station owner turned pimp. Who is better than that as a part? My goodness. Did you base the character that you play on anybody in particular? You know, there is a man that it was loosely based on called Scottie Bauers. He has a book out, and a documentary called "Full service." So I used Scottie, and I used Clark gable. Clark gable and Scottie Bauers have a love child, it would be Perfect. Perfect. I have a follow-up to ask you because your daughter is in the show as as well. Is this her debut? I'm not sure. Yes. Yes, joy. This is her debut as an actress. I'm so proud of her. Her name is Colette Mcdermott, and she is wonderful on the show. I have been working with her and guiding her, and this is our first, you know, adventure together, and Ryan was so kind enough to cast her, and she's getting a lot of attention, and I think she's going to be a big star. Couldn't be more proud. That is a wonderful thing. Proud dad. Got to love it.

