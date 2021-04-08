Transcript for Eboni K. Williams talks cultural dynamics on ‘RHONY’

Now you've worked as a lawyer, a writer, a journalist and an analyst for CBS and Fox News, but you've said being apart of "The real housewives" has, quote, probably been more impactful than any of the work you've done. How so? Thank you for that, Sara. You know, those are incredible positions and platforms I have been able to hold throughout my career as you graciously noted, but the reality is there is nothing that compares to the cultural juggernaut known as "Real housewives," and especially "Real housewives of New York." I want to speak specifically to the global impact. That's the thing. I mean, I get dms and comments from people from Belgium, south Africa, middle America, Tennessee, Kansas, different communities, lgbtq plus, black, white, and they all just seem to connect to the authenticity of me on this show, and that's just a side of to me that I could never show behind a news desk or frankly in a courtroom. Eboni, hello, my friend. There has been some criticism about the lack of diversity on some of these shows, right? Now that they've introduced more people of color, minority cast members can be subjected to things like microaggressions to racism and put in a position which I see that you have been put into to educate their white counterparts on matters of race. Do you feel you were put in such a position? I think you were. I appreciate that, sunny. Funny enough, I don't think that I was, only because I'm a day one fan, right? Let's start there. I was well aware of what frankly some of the limitations might be when it comes to cultural and race and just these dynamics pitch volunteered and signed you for this, sunny, with a lot of knowledge and a lot of awareness and I felt that I was uniquely positioned because of my experience as a trial attorney, my experience as a journalist and, you know, particularly as someone who's worked in spaces that have not been historically friendly, we'll say, to perspectives such as mine, and I think that my temperament, frankly, and just my god- given sensibilities made me quite everything. For the position. Hi, Eboni. It's nice to see you again. We worked together at Fox News. I think "The view" knows I also really enjoyed our discussions. You were always very -- my god. My hair, Eboni. A different time in my life. Anyway, sorry. Look at my hair. That is terrible. It's good. It's close to god, Meghan. Good lord. That's bad hair. Sorry. You know, I have a question for when we worked together at fox News, it was during the time of the Roger Ailes scandal and we were doing a hot topic about governor Cuomo. What's your take on him refusing to step down, and Letitia James coming forth with her investigation? You know, Meghan, I think Andrew Cuomo right now is just the epitome of unconscionable leadership. I think it's unacceptable. You know this about me, Meghan. I have never been one to tolerate much partisan B.S. I don't care if he's Democrat party, Republican party, red, blue or green party. At this point, Andrew Cuomo owes as a new Yorker, right? He owes a service and a level of leadership to this constituency. I think I agree with you. I think he's failed before this moment, before Letitia James' fantastic investigation has concluded, and I believe as sunny kind of talked about, probably goes to maybe criminal assault. Let's not forget, but his handling of covid. His handling of the nursing home scandal and deaths. I think Andrew Cuomo's time has been up as governor of New York and I'm very proud of Letitia James and her investigation and I can't wait to see him go. Eboni, you've admitted that your own mother voted for trump the first time, and you've talked about the need to prioritize values over politics. Well, politics is tearing this country and many, many families apart. What are some ways we can bridge that gap in your view? Yes. My mom did vote for trump the first time. She did not the second time, joy, but it was a conversation, you know. I think we got to get rid of the I know this is pie in the sky prayer from me, joy. I think we're so bogged down in what is a Republican, a conservative, a liberal, a libertarian. I don't even think we know what those terms mean anymore job, I. They have been so conflated and they can be better served. Talk about values and talk about things that matter in this country like education, health care, housing. My god, look at what's going on with this housing. Eviction, moratorium, and those things need to be addressed and if we got rid of the labels and partisanship, I think we would be shocked on how much we have shared values in terms of the well-being of our nation's people and that's the most important political entity I care about, the people. Eboni, we have an exclusive clip from next week's episode about your journey to find out who your father is. Let's take a look. My mom's amazing, but I'm an only child and, you know, we don't really have all the answers around the paternity situation. Okay. The one lead I had was a beautiful, wonderful woman named Ashley growing up and thinking, and being told I was her sister. Unfortunately we got the news that it's not a match. Blood-wise, it doesn't support that we are sisters. I wanted that so badly. I felt like I had my family, you know? Yeah. What made you want to share such a personal discovery with the world like you did? That was hard to watch, Sara. It was important to me because growing up as a fatherless child in this country, a fatherless girl and frankly a fatherless black girl at that, I think that can be very stigmatized, right? I think there's a lot of historical and generational narratives that go along when you start talking about someone who lacks paternal identity in relationship, and I felt as a woman in my privilege to occupy the spaces I occupy especially as the first black housewife on "Real housewives of new York," I wanted to destigmatize covid was a big factor for me, Sara. I was always scared to find out the answers, because I didn't know if I could emotionally handle it, but when people started rapidly dying during this pandemic, I realized if I don't do this now, I might not have a chance later. Between that, the huge support of my network and my production company and my own family and friends, I went about the amazing journey to find out this aspect of who I am and find my father. Well, during the height of the pandemic, you broke up with your fiance because he chose to quarantine with his adult and teenage children. It gave you a lot of clarity you say on what you needed from a relationship and the family structure you were striving for. So what is it exactly that you learned from that? Well, sunny, I learned for me, I call it the divine family order is something that I'm going to have to have. For me, that looks like god, each other as spouse, husband and wife and then our children, and that includes biological children that we might have or adopt and any stepchildren that my husband brings to the marriage. I really think that the best thing a parent can give their child is, like, stability and structure and a level of security, and I think that's best achieved when the husband -- my husband and I are totally aligned in what leadership in the family looks like, and following the command and orders of our heavenly father as opposed to what I think can happen these days where children are disproportionately empowered and put in positions to make decisions in leadership that they're just not equipped to do, and so I know moving forward as I'm dating that I have to have a husband that agrees with that kind of divine order. All right. Well, Eboni, I have to say I guess there were no black people in New York when the housewives started up because, you know, it took 12 years. So welcome. It's really great that you are there, and we want to tell everybody first of all, come talk to us any time. "The real housewives of new York" airs Tuesday nights on bravo, and we, of course, we'll

