Elie Mystal shares the reason behind his book, ‘Allow Me to Retort’

The author tells "The View" that he aims to explain "what Republicans are doing to the law because I honestly believe that if everybody understood it, they'd be as outraged as I am about it."

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live