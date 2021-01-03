Transcript for Elijah McClain's mother says her son was an 'artist' who 'truly believed in humanity'

Sara? Yeah, Mrs. Mcclain, Elijah's been described as a gentle soul and an artist who often played his violin for stray dogs and cats to help soothe them. What else do you want people the to know about your son? Elijah wasn't diagnosed with anything. He wasn't autistic. He was just a normal -- well, he wasn't normal because we're all different from each other, but there wasn't anything that he had that was diagnosed and medically proven. So a lot of people don't understand that he was not autistic. He was just different because he truly believed in humanity. It wasn't about the color of your skin. It wasn't about the kind of job you had. It was about the kindness that we showed each other, you know? He wanted to -- he wanted to heal people through his hands. He was an artist. He was a musician. He was a runner and that's why he had on the runner's mask that night. He ended up having layers of clothes in August in Colorado isn't out of the normal. You know what I'm saying? I just need everybody to understand that he was a regular person that was different in his own way and that was -- that's never a target. That's never a reason to be a target just because of somebody else's lack of empathy or their ignorance. Yeah. You know, unfortunately as we know, this is not an unusual thing to have happen in this day and age, and I wonder if you feel that giv all of the crying out that we have been doing for our kids, for our brothers and sisters, whether you see any hope in here. Do you think people may just start to be listening now? I think they're starting to listen. I think it's going to take a lot more though because there's so many people that are still trapped in the old way of thinking and the old way of doing things. It's hard for people to relinquish control when they realize they truly didn't have it in the first place. It's the whole illusion of who they were they need to get away from so they can truly accept everybody else. We're not going anywhere. You know, black people are not going anywhere. People of color are not going anywhere. We deserve to be here just like - anyone else, and if we could just get away from fighting over whose turn is it to have the color crayon, or whose turn is it to be blue or red, we could get so much further as humans to make this place a better world, you know, I don't know what it's going to take, but I don't have -- honestly, I don't have hope. I think what's happening now is just everybody's being more awoke to what's truly going on. It's human rights.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.