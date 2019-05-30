Transcript for Elizabeth Warren on Roe v. Wade: 'Give women all across this country that protection'

So, sunny? You are now firmly in third place only behind Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders. We think it's because of your motto I have a plan for that. You bet. We want to do a speed round. Two sentence max about your policies. Long sentences. How would you protect roe V. Wade. We need a federal law that takes every principle in the supreme court decision and make it federal law. Let's give women across the country that option. Bridging the wealth gap between white families and black families, reparations O not? I support the reparations bill in the house to start a commission so we get to look at all the options. Can I add some more on bridging the racial wealth gap? Yes. I just want to make sure. On education, I want to see student loan debt forgiveness for 95% of our -- That will close the racial wealth gap. I want $50 billion put into the historically black colleges and universities, help level the playing field. On housing, I want to see 3 million new housing units built across the country, but also attack racial red lining head on and try to make some changes on that. Health care, we're seeing racial disparities in lots of places, but particularly maternal health. I got a plan to make sure that maternal health is treated the same for black mamas and for white mamas. She got a plan for that. Yep. You touched on it a little bit. Student loan debt is crippling our youth. What's your plan? Here's the plan. Anybody can pull out a cell phone and take a look at the plan. They're not allowed to. During the show they're not After. Go to elizabethwarren.com/debt. My proposal is a two cent tax. Your 50 million and first dollar and with that we can cancel student loan debt for about 95% of the people that have it. Really? Yes. Wow. Now finally -- Oh, but we can do so much two cents. We cannot only do that, we can also provide universal tuition free technical school two-year college and four-year college for everyone of our kids who want to get an education. Plus, we can do universal child care for every baby age 0 to 5, universal pre K for every 3-year-old and 4-year-old in this country and raise the wages of every child care worker and preschool teacher to the -- Senator, you know what's going to happen? You know what they're going to say about your plans. They use "The S" word, You cancel it by making it real. In this country it's our values. Do we think that the two cents should stay with the top one tenth of 1%? They can't pitch in two cents? We're not saying they're bad people. We're saying pitch in two cents so everybody in this country gets a chance. Finally -- I have a question -- if I

