Elliot Page opens up in new memoir: 'It felt like the right time'

After coming out publicly as transgender in 2020, Page shares why the rise to fame with the hit movie "Juno" was one of his darkest moments and reacts to anti-trans laws across the country.

June 7, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live