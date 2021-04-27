Evan Rachel Wood on past relationship with Marilyn Manson

Wood tells “The View” why she details the alleged abuse she says she endured at the hands of Marilyn Manson, which he denies, in her documentary “Phoenix Rising” and her advocacy for assault victims.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live