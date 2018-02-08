Transcript for Ewan McGregor talks 'Christopher Robin,' possible return as Obi-Wan Kenobi

Sothe most Bel storybook characters ever to life in the new E, "Christoph robin." Please welcome Ewan McGregor. ??????Cheers andpplause ] Those are nice. T was enough to Sara's . So nice. Tulations. Thankou so much. Good luck O your next ve Thank you. Thank you veryh. And thank you for these. They're beautiful. Her with movies, eater. You grew up in scotl do Y? Yes. I ce here first was yrs old. It was a -- F brothernd I, myents brough us to mum had a count livg in New York. Ar the upper west side somethingik th north Carolina, south Florida. As just- we never - had been to Europe now andagain. To America. It was amazing. I'll Nev ft how it felt. Then you learn that parents don look like that enou are re. You weresed in Scotland in pce called crieff, rhymes with grief. You dropped out Schoo to pursue actingwith yr parents'blessi Itas a brave decision for them. They were ters. They were bothachers. What made them do it? They kne wll T uncle I an acto den Lawson I always look up to wanted to be the age of 9,n tor. I ppose I just wanted to be LI I couldn't ha meant, ly. Buat all ever wanted to do. And I -- Hool, I was only interested inthings. Myself like music O art. They wouldn't thth, youave to choose. At a C age. 15, 14, we had T choose subjects. They said, art a music. Because you're just copping ey said. I sa thats a all I'm into in. Had to choose one.I Bame unhappy.trouble. Don't you go T academf dramatic arts? I too G. I was too young. Fromre came it S -- I was jussumed I had to wait until was brot had done before me. I was drive ihe local crieffne nit my raining. Thip were flapping. She me and,e spoken to your dad. If you wto leave, you can. I was only just wow. Week later, I hadobn local rertoire theater Backe. I became partthe crew for six months It worut for you. It was a look ate now as a father myself. There W a moment where M eldest, Clara, now . At 16, S wanted to be be a photogpher. She said, I'm not interested in school I wo conflicted. I GHT, I've spent my whole life telling story about how brave my par were and I though I D't know if I can do it the. Tid you ? It didn't last very long. She did complete school and wentto unersity. She's J finished. Yeah. Butt does work some kids. I told tt story. Silarstor E iyslexic and jt uldn't folw stuff. My mother said, I wouldher know where youe.re are the need you're not in school people said, how can you that?id, she's hi daught. If I tel this, this I what doesn't W forevody. I knew was what ted todo. They could see that. Th C see I wn' happy. I unhappr a ppier. I wasn't gnghat I need period. You're play the title character, "Christoer robin." Oh,o good. Inhe movie, "Christopher N." 'S a wonul, wonderful the rl Christo robin. In a funny way, the woman whose dad had cieccarth Candice Bergen. To grow up nex to what I essally a puppet. She said her other. The realistopherob some of the sameues originally. Ye mad you wan to tack thiswill? Mean,rybodyws poonscotla. Wh wasout this? I was charmed by . And,n fact, the movie was made last year is tl "Farewell, Christopher R." Aea film. I'm playingmilne' version. The grown T boy the stories. I loved taking this who W ow, a pla him as an adult, where ghe lifeas hapned to him. And he's and satisf been ou see aontage at the beginning of the movie. The filmrts with the lite boy. The C are havin farewe 'S heart-breaking. It's so beautiful do. 'Svely. It's lovely. It stawith a beat. And we see christophrobin's life. And we catch up T him after he's, gone throughoarding scho and -- and --university. And F . D become married. Having to go to the second rl war and having to fight in aot of pple not losing their Jo it's afterhe second World War. I'm justle. He'sot -- you'rgh I'm doing the commci E doesn'te the Hs N in H job. We have a clip. We'll show a clip. Topking. Talking. Pooh, you tonk you be able to awhile? Havert pressing work to do. House. Clouds. House. Tree. Bush. A dog. Poo what are you a gam it's called say whatou see. Ld you say what you see quiet [ whis herring ] H Oh. I havion for you. Sgorgus Sammy Holloway W the Vo wh she voicef po? Oh. Inow -- we say pooh all the time. Goodness. I'm having a name blank. Ll right. Say it? An? Jiid the V -- fromhe car noo the '80s. Okay. So hes so beautiful. It's soeautifullydone. What else is bifully don I have talk about is the "Star wars" trial ji I an sittingex obi-wan. One the th younger. Lot of talk about you coming back? [ Applause Y Ie Lucas areouin? Yes, I wouldlyo it. C Yes oh! Yes. There's tough plans a such to do it, as F as I ask Tio fo yearsnd years. I would bit there be ad story to they'reng spinelyo be a good obi-wan between me and Alec guinness. I'veeen askedo Myes I looks lik Thank you to E

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.