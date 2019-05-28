Does Facebook have a responsibility to disclose content that is tampered with?

More
After a doctored video of Nancy Pelosi went viral on Facebook, "The View" co-hosts weighed in.
3:57 | 05/28/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Does Facebook have a responsibility to disclose content that is tampered with?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:57","description":"After a doctored video of Nancy Pelosi went viral on Facebook, \"The View\" co-hosts weighed in.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/theview","id":"63324966","title":"Does Facebook have a responsibility to disclose content that is tampered with?","url":"/theview/video/facebook-responsibility-disclose-content-tampered-63324966"}