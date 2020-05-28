Should facts be monitored on social platforms?

“The View” co-hosts weigh in on the executive order President Trump is expected to sign targeting social media companies after Twitter added fact-checks to two of his tweets.
9:13 | 05/28/20

Should facts be monitored on social platforms?

