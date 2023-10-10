Father-daughter duo Bob and Erin Odenkirk on creating children’s book together

They join "The View" to share the inspiration behind their book, “Zilot & Other Important Rhymes,” which uses a word Odenkirk’s son made up as a kid.

October 10, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live