Transcript for Florida governor signs restrictive voting law

So trump's big lie about election fraud is the dividing line in the GOP. Lindsey graham and Elise Stefanik are fully embracing the big lie. Yesterday, Florida governor Ron Desantis passed a new law based on false and debunked accusations of election fraud. Uh-huh. Ana, you're in Florida. I don't understand it. Why would Desantis hitch his wagon to a loser, any of them hitching their wagon to this guy? He lost the house, the senate and the presidency. What makes them think he's going to help them in the future when he's lost everything for them? In Desantis' case trump won Donald Trump lives in Florida. All his children have moved here like every other new Yorker. Before competing in a general, you have to compete in a primary. Donald Trump can make or break a Republican primary election because they have given him so much power. I don't understand it either. There's all these Republican legislators passing election reform laws that are met to make absentee ballots and mail-in voting more difficult. In Florida that was not broken. Ron Desantis boasted about how well our elections went this past election cycle. I think it's going to backfire on Republicans. I'm old enough to remember when Republicans would win absentee ballots in Florida by a large margin. It was an advantage they had, a playing field advantage. My husband who was chair of the Republican party of Florida and Jeb Bush spent so much time putting together an infrastructure and working on getting the boots on the ground to be able to get this advantage. So absentee ballots became a problem, voting by mail become a problem when Donald Trump started trash talking it. What I really resent as a floridian is that there was actual election fraud in Florida. There were straw candidates recruited and given money to run to confuse voters. That was not addressed in the voting reform. The fake election fraud that did not exist that was addressed, the real election fraud that did happen and there's people that have been arrested for, that did not get addressed. That's a damn shame. It is. Sara, what do you think he's up to, Desantis? Is Ana right about what she says about him? Absolutely. On the heels of a lost election we're watching in republican-run states a scrambling to change the rules. Voting was always an issue and always was limited in almost every state with how you have to show up to vote. It rules out the working class because so many people can't get authorization to sit in line. Mail-in voting always needed to be an option and on this election we saw it successfully done. So much so that we had historical turnout because of a pandemic. One silver lining was it allowed for this system to be used for people that can't get to polls. Whether they're Olding, working or whatever it is. This was a good thing. I don't understand why he's fixing a system not broken. As Ana mentioned, we have a clip of what he said as recently as February. Florida had the most transparent and efficient election anywhere in the country. Other states took days, weeks and even months to count their votes. Yet, Florida by midnight on election night had 99% reporting and 11 million votes counted, tabulated and put out to the public. It can be done. Don't let anyone tell you it can't be done. So, if the system isn't broken, admittedly in his own words, why are we changing it? He also chose to only do this with Fox News which is veering into first amendment problems. You can't exclude other media in a public signing like he did. By choosing exclusively friendly media, being fox, what's the point here? If this is in good faith and you're trying to better the election cycle why are you so singular in your audience? Because he had to go along with the big lie, even though he just admitted Florida won without the big lie. You know, he's a politician. Sunny, as I said before, it's been proven time and time again that widespread voter fraud is not a real thing. It's fake. It's phoney. Why change the rules anyway? Why not just leave it alone? When I was a trial lawyer we used to say if the facts aren't argue on your side, you argue the law. If the law isn't on your side, you argue the facts. The Republicans don't have a good platform. They're now firmly in the minority. They're in complete, absolute chaos. What do you do when you can't win the game fairly? When you don't have enough votes, you change the rules? That's what they're doing. They're trafficking in conspiracy theories. They're so desperate that you have Kevin Mccarthy saying we have a big tent party, insurrectionists, qanon, please join us. You have this crazy Arizona count, in fact, continuing. Now they're saying there may be bamboo in the ballots. Bamboo from China. You have to listen to this. Check out this clip. Oh, no clip. We had a clip. There was an official, John brackly. He said there's an accusation that 40,000 ballots were flown into Arizona and stuffed into a box and it came from Asian and what they're doing, during the recount, they're trying to find out whether there's bamboo in the paper. That's how crazy people are going. It's dog whistle politics to a base that needs sort of that conspiracy theory to fuel this big lie because they're now in the minority. I think that -- One of the things they're trying do -- They should bring in a panda to test the ballots. I heard you. One of the things they seem to want to D with this big lie going forward, they can say it about any election they lose. That's what's really scary about this. We got to watch them carefully. We're on your case on this show at least.

