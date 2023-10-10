Former Pence adviser Olivia Troye on finding common ground in gun legislation

The executive director of bipartisan anti-gun violence group 97Percent shares why she’s passionate about responsible gun ownership.

October 10, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live