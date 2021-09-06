Transcript for Fran Drescher on ‘The Nanny’ Broadway musical, Cancer Schmancer’s FranJam event

The great Fran Drescher is hit show" "The nanny" is now on HBO max. She's celebrating 21 years cancer free and fighting for everybody impacted by it. Please welcome back the incredible, fabulous Fran Drescher. Sunny has the first question. How sweet you ladies are. We're thrilled that Broadway is rescheduled to open after they had to shut down due to the pandemic. You used this to work on a musical version of "The nanny." What are you envisioning for the did you consider reprising Fran fine yourself? Oh, I really can't sing. It's going to be a heavy singing part. We'll have to find basically the next Barbra streisand I think. It's been wonderful for us to be able to have something creative to do during this, you know, terribly challenging time of the pandemic and it's been very sad to see New York without the theater community, which is really such a, you know, pulse for the city. I'm very, very thrilled that we're coming out the other side and that theater is going to come back and we'll be almost ready to launch "The nanny" musical on Broadway. Peter and I are writing the script and book. Rachel bloom is doing the music. It's going to be really so fun and funny and great funny lyrics and a beautiful story. So we're very thrilled to something like that to look forward to and to share with the- fans. We're happy for you, Fran. Yes, Broadway is roaring back very shortly. It's going to be better than ever. You know, let's talk about this. We're in the middle of pride month as you probably know. "The nanny" was Progressive regarding the lgbtq plus community. Many '90s sitcom story lines focused on gay characters as shocking, but "The nanny" did not. It integrated gay characters. You created it with your then husband Marc Peter Jacobs. Did you create characters like that on purpose? Yes. I've always been someone that, you know, goes to the defense of any community that's marginalized. So in "The nanny" over the years we were doing the show, I wanted to integrate gay story lines without making comments about the person's orientation, but really just including them in the story in the way that made sense. We had an episode with Katherine oxenberg who was getting involved with Mr. Sheffield. He was falling for her, I thought. Then it turned out he was interested in me. I just did a Christmas movie for lifetime and we pushed the needle forward on that which was the reason why I wanted to do it because it didn't talk about the angst of coming out. It was just as normal as, you know, having blue eyes. I think that it's time if you're in a position to normalize it for the American viewer, it's important that we start to do that. I also integrated a lot of people of color on to the show by first doing an interracial couple with Ray Charles and grandma yet who fell in love. Then we built a family for ray's character and whoopi was one of his relatives. She was a photographer. Bryant Gumbel was also a member of his family. Coolio auditioned for Mr. Sheffield's rapper show and he was a relative of ray. That was specifically because I felt like the show was too nobody was really doing that in the '90s. Right. Fran, you're also an icon because you're 20 years cancer free. You do so much incredible work with your cancer schmancer movement, which is dedicated to helping people learn to connect lifestyle to disease and to become their own best advocates. Your 7th annual Fran jam event is coming up and will stream live. What do you have planned so far? We have great performers. Katharine Mcphee and David foster. Cyndi lauper. It's an unbelievable roster of people that have come on board. We're all about prevention and bolstering your immune system and teaching you how to be in control of your body. That's on father's day at 6:00 P.M. Pacific, 9:00 P.M. Eastern. It's free. We'll put all of that on our site. Come back and talk to us any Also -- Go to our website to get more information. She's back as Eunice in "Hotel transylvania 4:

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.