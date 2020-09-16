Gabrielle Union discusses diversity behind the scenes of 'LA's Finest'

More
Union explains why she and co-EP Jessica Alba want to incorporate the national conversation on police reform into the show.
4:44 | 09/16/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Gabrielle Union discusses diversity behind the scenes of 'LA's Finest'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:44","description":"Union explains why she and co-EP Jessica Alba want to incorporate the national conversation on police reform into the show. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/theview","id":"73050863","title":"Gabrielle Union discusses diversity behind the scenes of 'LA's Finest'","url":"/theview/video/gabrielle-union-discusses-diversity-scenes-las-finest-73050863"}