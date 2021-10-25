Gavin Newsom calls out Florida's death per capita rate compared to California

The governor of California also touted his state's high adult vaccination rate and tells "The View" how he's preparing his state for the omicron variant.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live