24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Return to Live Coverage

George Bush likens US extremists to terrorists

&quot;The View&quot; co-hosts and guest co-host Mary Katharine Ham react to former President George W. Bush warning about the lingering threat of both foreign and domestic terrorism in a 9/11 memorial speech.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live